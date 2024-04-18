Morocco Gold Named Among Top Five High Polyphenol Olive Oil Brands
Morocco Gold has been recognized as one of the top five brands of extra virgin olive oil (EVOO) for its exceptional polyphenol content.LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, April 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Morocco Gold has been recognized as one of the top five brands of extra virgin olive oil (EVOO) for its exceptional polyphenol content in 2024. An independent evaluation by Intelligent Wellbeing highlights the brand's commitment to maintaining the highest standards of quality and health benefits in its products.
Why Morocco Gold Stands Out in the Olive Oil Market
Morocco Gold's selection among the elite olive oils is driven by ten distinguishing factors, underscoring its dedication to quality, tradition, and health benefits:
• Exceptional Polyphenol Content: With 626mg/kg, Morocco Gold ranks highly for polyphenol content, offering significant health benefits.
• Unique Olive Source: The oil is made from the Picholine Marocaine olives, known for their high antioxidant levels.
• Freshness Guaranteed: The olives are cold pressed within 24 hours of harvesting, ensuring optimal freshness and quality.
• Award-Winning Flavor: Morocco Gold has received numerous awards for its exceptional taste.
• Rich in Oleocanthal: This compound offers notable anti-inflammatory benefits.
• Community Support: The brand plays a crucial role in the local agricultural economy.
• Ideal Growing Conditions: Grown in a perfect Mediterranean climate, the olives yield superior oil.
• Purity in Production: The oil is not mixed or blended, maintaining its pure EVOO status.
• Sustainable Practices: Morocco Gold is committed to ethical practices, particularly supporting women in agriculture.
• Distinctive Taste: A fresh, green fruity flavor with hints of almonds and herbs makes this oil a gourmet choice.
The Importance of Polyphenol Content in Olive Oil
Polyphenols are natural chemicals found in plants that contribute to the robust taste of extra virgin olive oil and are linked to a multitude of health benefits. They exhibit anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and cardioprotective properties, making high-polyphenol olive oils like Morocco Gold a superior choice for health-conscious consumers.
Morocco Gold takes great pride in its polyphenol levels, which surpass many other brands on the market. The latest testing reveals the following polyphenol breakdown:
• 3,4 DHPEA-EDA: 83 mg/kg
• Hydroxytyrosol: 5 mg/kg
• Lignanes: 25 mg/kg
• Ligstroside aglycone (p, HPEA-EA): 19 mg/kg
• Oleuropein aglycone (3,4 DHPEA-EA): 69 mg/kg
• p, HPEA-EDA: 63 mg/kg
• Tyrosol: 362 mg/kg
• Total Polyphenols: 626 mg/kg
Clinical Research on Polyphenols' Health Benefits
Studies consistently show the positive impacts of polyphenols on health. Research in the European Journal of Clinical Nutrition and the Journal of Nutritional Biochemistry confirms that polyphenols improve heart health and reduce inflammation. Additional studies, such as one published in Molecules, suggest benefits against Alzheimer’s disease and certain cancers.
Choosing the Best High Polyphenol Olive Oil
When selecting the finest olive oil, Morocco Gold emerges as a top contender, emphasizing the importance of both culinary and health benefits. The traditional method of cold-pressing retains the natural flavors and health properties of the olives, distinguishing it from refined oils.
Exploring the Depth of Morocco Gold's Offerings
• Moroccan Heritage and Tradition
Embracing centuries-old traditions, Morocco Gold showcases the rich heritage of Moroccan olive oil production. Its exceptional quality, represented in the 2024-Presale Rx High Polyphenol Extra Virgin Olive Oil, mirrors the deep history of olive cultivation that dates back to Roman times.
• Harvesting the Best
The selective harvesting from November to December ensures that each bottle of Morocco Gold captures the essence of the olive’s flavor. This meticulous approach contributes to its award-winning taste profile.
• Supporting Local Communities
Beyond producing premium olive oil, Morocco Gold is committed to empowering local communities, particularly by supporting women's roles in agriculture. This commitment to sustainable development not only enhances the local economy but also ensures the ethical production of olive oil.
Morocco Gold: A Synthesis of Flavor and Health
The distinct flavor and health benefits of Morocco Gold make it an ideal choice for those seeking to enrich their diet with high-quality ingredients. The brand’s focus on polyphenol content not only elevates its culinary applications but also its value as a component of a healthy lifestyle.
