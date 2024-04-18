Hang This Up Launches Specialized Storage Solutions for Sheds

Hang This Up Logo

USA, April 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hang This Up has launched an extensive range of storage solutions specifically designed for use in sheds. This line of products is specially useful for homeowners and hobbyists to organize their tools and many other home items. These organizers are sturdy, easy-to-install and designed to attach to the standard 2x4 framing used in sheds and unfinished buildings, ensuring a universal fit and straightforward installation.

The product lineup includes a diverse collection of organizers made to optimize space and improve accessibility to frequently used tools and equipment. Their products include Snowboard Organizer, Snow/Water Ski Organizer, Cornhole Board Storage, Bike Organizer, Garden Yard Tool Organizer, Ceiling Weed Wacker Organizer, Weed Wacker Organizer, Pole Saw and Long Pool Equipment Organizer, Step Ladder Organizer, Hose Organizer, Lawn Chair Organizer, Utility Organizers, Storage Organizers, and Miscellaneous Organizer Hooks. They also have set kits that include an assortment of the organizers at discounted prices such as the Ultimate Shed Organization Kit, Deluxe Shed Kit, Practical Shed Kit, Shed Starter Kit, Max Shed Kit, and Shed Shelf Bracket Kits (for 10-12" Shelving and for 8-10" Shelving).

Jeff Huxmann, CEO of Shedhub—a national marketplace for sheds—states, “I personally tried these hooks and they’re very durable and very quick and easy to install. In fact, we’ve started an affiliate partnership with them. They have good products and we’re proud to help people organize the contents of their storage buildings,” Huxmann commented.

ShedHub published a video of Jeff unboxing some of their products, showcasing their quality and demonstrating how they can be installed and used in sheds. You can watch the video here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tnKZwI-IwUc

For more information about Hang This Up and their line of shed storage solutions, visit https://hangthisup.com.

About Hang This Up

Hang This Up specializes in manufacturing storage and organizational tools for sheds, homes, and garages. The company’s products are designed for easy installation and efficient use of space, providing solutions that help keep spaces organized and clutter-free.

About ShedHub

ShedHub is a marketplace platform that connects buyers with a wide range of sheds and accessory buildings, active across several states.

Unboxing HANG THIS UP with ShedHub