L3Harris to Expand in Virginia

RICHMOND, VA - Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that L3Harris Technologies [NYSE:LHX] has selected Orange County for a key expansion to increase domestic production of solid rocket motors critical for national security. The majority of the $41.2 million investment will come from the cooperative agreement Aerojet Rocketdyne, an L3Harris company, signed with the Defense Department last year. The investment will upgrade capacity at the rocket propulsion manufacturer’s Orange County location, including new facilities, equipment and tools to increase solid rocket motor production. The expansion will create 80 new jobs over the next three years.

“Our country’s security depends on defense manufacturers like L3Harris, and we are proud that this long-term corporate partner continues to reinvest in Virginia,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “The Commonwealth’s vibrant industrial and technological ecosystem provides an ideal home for the booming aerospace industry, underpinned by a top-notch workforce pipeline that draws from thousands of service members who exit the armed services in Virginia every year and our excellent schools that ensure a steady flow of new talent.”

“Virginia’s aerospace sector propels growth, innovation, and economic opportunity, thanks to global industry leaders like L3Harris,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “The company has a long history of success in Orange County, and we are excited to strengthen our partnership and support the company’s expansion and additional job creation in Central Virginia.”

“This agreement builds upon L3Harris and U.S. government investments in our solid rocket motor production capabilities for critical defense systems,” said Ross Niebergall, President, Aerojet Rocketdyne, L3Harris. “We have been a part of the Virginia community for decades and look forward to growing our talented workforce here as we produce the vital propulsion that helps protect our nation and its allies.”

“This is an exciting announcement. On behalf of the Orange County Board of Supervisors and our Economic Development team, I am pleased to support L3Harris’ efforts to add 80 new jobs and expand their operations in Orange County over the next 36 months,” said R. Mark Johnson, Chairman, Orange County Board of Supervisors. “L3Harris has been an important member of our business community for many years – making their $41.2 million investment particularly gratifying. Receiving the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund grant from Governor Youngkin and VEDP is a recognition of Orange County’s pro-business climate, its economic vitality, and our region’s qualified workforce.”

“A very important company in our aerospace and defense sector, L3Harris is exactly the type of company we want to have remain and grow in Central Virginia,” said Helen Cauthen, President, Central Virginia Partnership for Economic Development. “We are delighted to celebrate their successes in Orange County.”

“This new investment from L3Harris is a vote of confidence in our community and our workforce,” said Senator Bryce Reeves. “These jobs will help boost our local economy and provide new opportunities for our residents. We’re excited to see this new growth, and to work with L3Harris to create a successful future. As one of Orange County's representatives and as a resident, I can’t help but be elated with this announcement. The work we have done through the budget process to provide economic incentives clearly works to help companies grow through much-needed capital investment.”

“L3Harris’ investment in Orange County is a testament to the county’s thriving nature,” said Delegate Phillip Scott. “I'm certain that this modernization initiative signifies the beginning of greater investments that will keep our community healthy.”

L3Harris Technologies is the Trusted Disruptor in the defense industry. With customers’ mission-critical needs always in mind, its ~50,000 employees deliver end-to-end technology solutions connecting space, air, land, sea, and cyber domains in the interest of national security. Its Aerojet Rocketdyne segment is a world-class developer and manufacturer of advanced propulsion and energetics systems. The business provides a full range of propulsion and power systems for rockets, spacecraft, and other space vehicles; strategic missiles; missile defense; and tactical systems and armaments.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Orange County and the Central Virginia Partnership for Economic Development to secure the project for Virginia. Governor Youngkin approved a $540,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Orange County with this project. Funding and services to support the company’s employee training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.

