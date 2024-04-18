Investor Alert: Esports Market Report Highlights Lucrative Opportunities in the Gaming Industry

Esports Market

Major shift toward video games and increase in popularity of e-sports event drive the growth of the global E-sports market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, April 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report, the global Esports industry generated $0.94 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $4.75 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 17.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Major shift toward video games and increase in popularity of e-sports event drive the growth of the global Esports market. However, lack of standardization in online gaming event and online threats such as gambling hinder the market growth. On the other hand, increase in number of tournament & event with huge prize for winners and runner-up team along with long term investment opportunity in the e-sport event present new opportunities in the coming years.

Esports has experienced explosive growth in recent years, with both viewership and revenue soaring. This growth has been fueled by factors such as increased internet connectivity, the popularity of streaming platforms like Twitch and YouTube Gaming, and the rise of competitive gaming titles like League of Legends, Dota 2, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO), Fortnite, and Overwatch.

The esports industry generates revenue through various streams, including sponsorships, advertising, media rights, merchandise sales, ticket sales for live events, and game publisher investments. Additionally, esports betting has emerged as a significant revenue source, although it is regulated differently in various regions.

Major brands, including tech companies, beverage companies, and sportswear manufacturers, have increasingly invested in esports sponsorships and partnerships to reach the valuable millennial and Gen Z demographic. Esports organizations, teams, and players often have sponsorship deals with these brands, contributing to the industry's financial growth.

The esports market varies significantly by region, with different games, player bases, and cultural preferences driving the industry's dynamics. While Asia, particularly countries like South Korea and China, has traditionally been a stronghold for esports, North America and Europe have also seen substantial growth in recent years.

Based on strimming type, the on-demand segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to three-fifths of the global E-sports market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is attributed to numerous benefits provided by streaming type segment such as high quality of gaming, ease to customize as per the requirement of players and high security of gaming ID, and others. Moreover, the live segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 19.5% from 2021 to 2030, owing to rise in adoption of real-time streaming of Esport game due to its cost-effective and easy to broadcast operation.

During the forecast period, the Asia-Pacific region is poised to dominate, propelled by robust technological advancements and continuous growth in the gaming sector. This dynamic encourages significant investments in Esports by organizations aiming to sustain growth and enhance the productivity of online gaming services. Factors such as increasingly widespread internet access, ongoing enhancements in broadband infrastructure, a notable shift towards digital transformation, the rise of cloud deployment, and technological advancements in online gaming services, alongside the modernization of virtual gaming events, all contribute to substantial investments in Esports across emerging economies. Moreover, key players in the Asia-Pacific region are prioritizing operational enhancements and efficiency improvements to maintain competitiveness, presenting promising opportunities for market growth throughout the Esports forecast period.

Market Opportunities:

The esports market is ripe with opportunities, fueled by the growing popularity of competitive gaming worldwide. One significant opportunity lies in sponsorship and advertising, where brands can tap into the vast and engaged audience of esports enthusiasts. With millions of viewers tuning in to watch tournaments and matches, there's immense potential for companies to reach their target demographics effectively. Additionally, the development of esports infrastructure presents opportunities for investment in arenas, streaming platforms, and event management services. As esports continues to gain mainstream recognition, there's also room for expansion into new markets and demographics, especially in regions where gaming culture is rapidly evolving. Moreover, the rise of mobile esports opens up avenues for accessibility and innovation, catering to a broader audience beyond traditional PC and console gamers. Overall, the esports market offers a dynamic landscape for businesses to explore and capitalize on the evolving trends within the gaming industry.

Top Market Players:

The esports market boasts several leading players, both in terms of organizations and individual competitors.

• Team Liquid: Team Liquid is one of the most successful esports organizations globally, with teams competing in various games like League of Legends, Dota 2, CS:GO, and more.

• Fnatic: Fnatic is another prominent esports organization with successful teams across multiple games, including League of Legends, CS:GO, Dota 2, and Rainbow Six Siege.

• Cloud9: Cloud9 is known for its strong presence in games like League of Legends, CS:GO, Valorant, and Fortnite. It has become one of the most recognizable names in esports.

• G2 Esports: G2 Esports has gained significant recognition in recent years, particularly in games like League of Legends, CS:GO, and Rainbow Six Siege. They consistently perform well in international competitions.

• Team SoloMid (TSM): TSM has a strong foothold in North American esports, particularly in games like League of Legends, Fortnite, and Valorant. They are known for their large fanbase and successful teams.

• Natus Vincere (Na'Vi): Na'Vi is a Ukrainian esports organization with successful teams in games like CS:GO, Dota 2, and Rainbow Six Siege. They have a rich history in esports and are considered one of the top organizations in the world.

• FaZe Clan: FaZe Clan is known for its presence in first-person shooter games like Call of Duty, CS:GO, and Fortnite. They have a massive following and are often involved in content creation as well.

• SK Telecom T1 (T1): T1 is a South Korean esports organization primarily known for its dominance in League of Legends. With multiple World Championship titles, they are one of the most successful teams in the history of esports.

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter