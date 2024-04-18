Extruded Snacks Market to Witness Remarkable Growth by 2030 | PepsiCo, General Mills, Nestlé
Stay up to date with Extruded Snacks Market research offered by HTF MI. Check how key trends and emerging drivers are shaping this industry growth.
The Extruded Snacks market size is estimated to increase by USD 102.48 Billion at a CAGR of 7.2% by 2030. The Current market value is pegged at USD 67.21 Billion.”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Extruded Snacks market to witness a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period (2024-2030). The Latest Released Extruded Snacks Market Research assesses the future growth potential of the Extruded Snacks market and provides information and useful statistics on market structure and size.
— Nidhi Bhawsar
This report aims to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision-makers make sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report identifies and analyses the changing dynamics and emerging trends along with the key drivers, challenges, opportunities and constraints in the Extruded Snacks market. The Extruded Snacks market size is estimated to increase by USD 102.48 Billion at a CAGR of 7.2% by 2030. The report includes historic market data from 2024 to 2030. The Current market value is pegged at USD 67.21 Billion.
Have a query? Market an enquiry before purchase @ https://www.htfmarketintelligence.com/enquiry-before-buy/global-extruded-snacks-market?utm_source=Akash_EINnews&utm_id=Akash
The Major Players Covered in this Report: PepsiCo Inc. (United States), Kellogg Company (United States), General Mills Inc. (United States), The Kraft Heinz Company . (United States), Conagra Brands, Inc (United States), Nestlé S.A. - Vevey, Switzerland, Mondelez International, Inc. (United States), Campbell Soup Company (United States), The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (United States), Snyder's-Lance, Inc. (United States)
Definition:
Extruded snacks are processed snacks that are made by extruding a mixture of ingredients under high pressure and temperature through a die. This process gives the snacks their distinctive shape, texture, and flavor. The ingredients used in extruded snacks typically include grains, such as corn, rice, wheat, or oats, as well as flavorings, seasonings, and sometimes added nutrients. After extrusion, the snacks are typically fried or baked to achieve the desired texture and taste. Extruded snacks come in a variety of shapes, sizes, and flavors and are popular as convenient, ready-to-eat snacks consumed by people of all ages.
Market Trends:
• Consumers are increasingly looking for healthier snack options, leading to a rise in demand for extruded snacks made from nutritious ingredients like whole grains, vegetables, and legumes.
• Manufacturers are continually introducing new flavors, shapes, and textures to cater to evolving consumer preferences and stand out in the competitive market.
• With busy lifestyles, consumers seek convenient and portable snack options, making extruded snacks an attractive choice due to their easy availability and ready-to-eat nature.
Market Drivers:
• Evolving consumer preferences towards convenient, on-the-go snacks are driving the demand for extruded snacks globally.
• Effective marketing strategies and advertising campaigns play a crucial role in driving consumer awareness and demand for extruded snacks.
• Urbanization and the prevalence of busy lifestyles increase the demand for convenient snack options, fueling the growth of the extruded snacks market.
Market Opportunities:
• There is a growing opportunity for manufacturers to capitalize on the demand for healthier extruded snacks by introducing low-fat, low-sugar, and gluten-free variants.
• Emerging economies present significant growth opportunities for the extruded snacks market due to rising disposable incomes, changing consumer lifestyles, and increasing urbanization.
• The growth of e-commerce platforms provides an additional distribution channel for extruded snack manufacturers to reach a wider consumer base.
Market Challenges:
• Despite the trend towards healthier snacks, extruded snacks often contain high levels of salt, sugar, and unhealthy fats, which may deter health-conscious consumers.
• The packaging used for extruded snacks contributes to environmental pollution, posing challenges for manufacturers to adopt sustainable packaging solutions.
• Adherence to food safety regulations, labeling requirements, and advertising restrictions presents challenges for manufacturers operating in different regions.
Market Restraints:
• Fluctuations in the prices of raw materials, such as grains and flavorings, can impact production costs and profit margins for extruded snack manufacturers.
• The extruded snacks market is highly competitive, with numerous players competing for market share. Intense competition can exert pressure on prices and profitability.
Download Sample Report PDF (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures) @ https://www.htfmarketintelligence.com/sample-report/global-extruded-snacks-market?utm_source=Akash_EINnews&utm_id=Akash
The titled segments and sub-sections of the market are illuminated below:
In-depth analysis of Extruded Snacks market segments by Types: Cheese snacks, Corn-based snacks, Potato-based snacks, Multigrain snacks
Detailed analysis of Extruded Snacks market segments by Applications: Supermarkets and hypermarkets, Convenience stores, Online retail platforms, Specialty snack stores
Major Key Players of the Market: PepsiCo Inc. (United States), Kellogg Company (United States), General Mills Inc. (United States), The Kraft Heinz Company . (United States), Conagra Brands, Inc (United States), Nestlé S.A. - Vevey, Switzerland, Mondelez International, Inc. (United States), Campbell Soup Company (United States), The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (United States), Snyder's-Lance, Inc. (United States)
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:
- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)
- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)
- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)
- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).
Objectives of the Report:
- -To carefully analyse and forecast the size of the Extruded Snacks market by value and volume.
- -To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Extruded Snacks market.
- -To showcase the development of the Extruded Snacks market in different parts of the world.
- -To analyse and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Extruded Snacks market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.
- -To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Extruded Snacks market.
- -To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Extruded Snacks market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.
Global Extruded snacks Market Breakdown by Product Type (Cheese snacks, Corn-based snacks, Potato-based snacks, Multigrain snacks) by Flavor (Cheese-flavored snacks, Spicy snacks, Barbecue-flavored snacks, Sweet snacks) by Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and hypermarkets, Convenience stores, Online retail platforms, Specialty snack stores) by End User (Children's, Adults, Health-conscious consumers) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA)
Check for discount on Immediate Purchase @ https://www.htfmarketintelligence.com/request-discount/global-extruded-snacks-market?utm_source=Akash_EINnews&utm_id=Akash
Key takeaways from the Extruded Snacks market report:
– Detailed consideration of Extruded Snacks market-particular drivers, Trends, constraints, Restraints, Opportunities, and major micro markets.
– Comprehensive valuation of all prospects and threats in the
– In-depth study of industry strategies for growth of the Extruded Snacks market-leading players.
– Extruded Snacks market latest innovations and major procedures.
– Favourable dip inside Vigorous high-tech and market latest trends remarkable the Market.
– Conclusive study about the growth conspiracy of Extruded Snacks market for forthcoming years.
Major questions answered:
- What are influencing factors driving the demand for Extruded Snacks near future?
- What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Extruded Snacks market growth?
- What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?
- How feasible is Extruded Snacks market for long-term investment?
Buy Latest Edition of Market Study Now @ https://www.htfmarketintelligence.com/buy-now?format=1&report=8308?utm_source=Akash_EINnews&utm_id=Akash
Major highlights from Table of Contents:
Extruded Snacks Market Study Coverage:
- It includes major manufacturers, emerging player's growth story, and major business segments of Global Extruded snacks Market Size & Growth Outlook 2024-2030 market, years considered, and research objectives. Additionally, segmentation on the basis of the type of product, application, and technology.
- Global Extruded snacks Market Size & Growth Outlook 2024-2030 Market Executive Summary: It gives a summary of overall studies, growth rate, available market, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues, and macroscopic indicators.
- Extruded Snacks Market Production by Region Extruded Snacks Market Profile of Manufacturers-players are studied on the basis of SWOT, their products, production, value, financials, and other vital factors.
Key Points Covered in Extruded Snacks Market Report:
- Extruded Snacks Overview, Definition and Classification Market drivers and barriers
- Extruded Snacks Market Competition by Manufacturers
- Extruded Snacks Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2024-2030)
- Extruded Snacks Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2024-2030)
- Extruded Snacks Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type {Cheese snacks, Corn-based snacks, Potato-based snacks, Multigrain snacks}
- Extruded Snacks Market Analysis by Application {Supermarkets and hypermarkets, Convenience stores, Online retail platforms, Specialty snack stores}
- Extruded Snacks Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis Extruded Snacks Manufacturing Cost Analysis, Industrial/Supply Chain Analysis, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Marketing
- Strategy by Key Manufacturers/Players, Connected Distributors/Traders Standardization, Regulatory and collaborative initiatives, Industry road map and value chain Market Effect Factors Analysis.
Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, MINT, BRICS, G7, Western / Eastern Europe, or Southeast Asia. Also, we can serve you with customized research services as HTF MI holds a database repository that includes public organizations and Millions of Privately held companies with expertise across various Industry domains.
About Author:
HTF Market Intelligence Consulting is uniquely positioned to empower and inspire with research and consulting services to empower businesses with growth strategies, by offering services with extraordinary depth and breadth of thought leadership, research, tools, events, and experience that assist in decision-making.
Nidhi Bhawsar
HTF Market Intelligence Consulting Private Limited
+ 1 5075562445
info@htfmarketintelligence.com