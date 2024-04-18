Bruce Bellocchi's latest feature film, PATCH makes noise at film festivals around the world
B. Bellocchi Films Inc. based in South Florida takes home Best Actor and Best Film awards at international film festivals
"Patch" Feldman played by Bellocchi is a character rich with emotion”FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Filmmaker, Bruce Bellocchi writer and director of "The Legend of Jack and Diane" and "Love Kills" both of which are available on streaming services worldwide, might have his biggest hit yet with his latest project, PATCH. A dark and emotional boxing drama which Bellocchi wrote, produced, directed and also stars in follows the story of an aging boxing trainer who's family was murdered.
Toby "Patch" Feldman, played by Bellocchi is a character rich with emotion who has the audience laughing at times with his sarcastic delivery and quick witted insults but it's the characters internal turmoil and pain that Bellocchi delivers so naturally that captures the audience in ways not often seen in todays films. His performance has won him best actor honors at film festivals worldwide such as the The Rome Indy Festival and the ONIROS Film Awards in New York. The film itself has been nominated worldwide and has taken home best narrative feature at The Cannes Arts Film Festival in France..
Bellocchi is joined by an experienced cast who also delivered solid performances including, Diana Popick (Criminal Minds, Fuller House) who plays Bellocchi's estranged daughter and Paul Faust (The Office) who plays Bellocchi's organized and handsome older brother . Xavi Israel (Alien Predator) also delivers as the overachieving, middle aged, Willie Monroe who is determined to become a professional boxer at any cost. The film delivers several twists that also keep the audience guessing until the very end.
Bellocchi says the film is based on actual events from his time as a boxing trainer and based the story specifically on his relationship with former professional heavyweight boxer, Jayce Monroe. "Of course we have to take certain creative liberites to fill out a story but the film was inspired by my relationship with a fighter I trained back in the day who ended up being more like family to me then a fighter I once trained". Jayce Monroe also makes a cameo in the film as Willie Monroe's assistant trainer.
Bellocchi went on to say that as much as he appreciates awards, he could never have accomplished anything without his partners, team and cast. "My partner Paul Faust who has been with me from the beginning has put a dream team together for us. Without him pulling the strings behind the scenes none of this happens", The "dream team" Bellocchi refers to includes, Edward Lake of The Lake Law Firms, Matthew Klein, Executive VP and Chief Commercial Officer at Spirit Airlines, Joseph Princz, CEO/Founder at "Wrecking Ball" a global juggernaut in the digital marketing and advertising space and Robert Liff, the newest member of the group from New Jersey.
Official Trailer