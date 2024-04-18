Discover the KFC (Korean Chicken Protocol) Listing on XT.COM

Singapore, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XT.COM, the world’s first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of KFC(Korean Chicken Protocol) on its platform in the Main Zone (MeMes) and the KFC/USDT trading pair started from 2024-04-10 09:00 (UTC).







KFC is a BEP-20 token deployed on the Build N’ Build layer-1 blockchain with a max supply of 10 billion coins. Korean chicken, celebrated for its delectable flavors and rich culinary heritage, is set to embrace the future with the introduction of the KFC token. This digital asset represents a pioneering step towards modernizing the production and distribution of Korea's beloved dish. Leveraging the power of blockchain technology, the KFC token aims to enhance transparency, traceability, and efficiency throughout the entire supply chain.





At its core, the KFC token is designed to provide consumers with unprecedented access to verified information about the origins and quality of ingredients used in Korean chicken preparation. Through blockchain's immutable ledger, customers can track each stage of production, from the sourcing of ingredients to the delivery of the final product. This transparency not only instills trust among consumers but also ensures the integrity of transactions within the Korean chicken industry.

One of the key features of the KFC token is its ability to incentivize consumer participation through loyalty rewards. By participating in the Korean Chicken Protocol, consumers can earn digital tokens that can be redeemed for discounts on future purchases of Korean chicken. This rewards program not only fosters customer loyalty but also promotes greater engagement with the KFC ecosystem, driving adoption and growth within the industry.

Albin Warin, CEO of XT.COM, expressed interest in the KFC token, emphasizing its alignment with XT.com's mission to support innovative projects with tangible real-world impact. He remarked, "We are thrilled to welcome the KFC token to our exchange, as it represents a significant step towards revolutionizing the Korean chicken industry through blockchain technology. The Korean Chicken Protocol's commitment to transparency, traceability, and consumer engagement perfectly embodies our vision of fostering innovation that delivers meaningful value to users."

The Korean Chicken Protocol represents a groundbreaking initiative aimed at revolutionizing the Korean chicken industry through blockchain technology. Developed to address the challenges of transparency, traceability, and efficiency, the protocol offers a comprehensive solution that encompasses the entire supply chain process.

At the heart of the Korean Chicken Protocol is a blockchain-based system that tracks every aspect of Korean chicken production, from the sourcing of ingredients to the delivery of the finished product. By leveraging smart contracts, the protocol automates contracts between producers and consumers, ensuring data privacy and security throughout the transaction process. This automated system not only streamlines operations but also reduces the risk of fraud and errors, enhancing overall efficiency and trust within the industry.

In addition to its advanced tracking capabilities, the Korean Chicken Protocol also features a user-friendly interface that allows consumers to trace their food's journey and verify the authenticity and quality of ingredients. This transparency empowers consumers to make informed decisions about their food choices while also fostering greater trust and accountability within the Korean chicken industry.

By securing listings on prominent cryptocurrency exchanges such as XT.com, the Korean Chicken Protocol aims to increase accessibility and liquidity of its native token, enabling seamless trading with other cryptocurrencies. By implementing an EVM-compatible blockchain, the KCP facilitates cross-chain interaction, making it easier to integrate with other decentralized applications and protocols, thus paving the way for further innovation and growth within the Korean chicken industry.

Website: kfc.bio/#/

Twitter: twitter.com/KOREA_KFC

Founded in 2018, XT.COM serves more than 6 million registered users, over 500,000+ monthly active users, 40+ million users in the ecosystem, and more than 800 tokens with 1000+ trading pairs. Since then, XT.COM crypto exchange has expanded its offerings by covering a rich variety of trading categories to provide a secure, trusted, and intuitive trading experience for its large user base. One such addition is crypto futures trading which includes USDT-M Futures and coin-M futures perpetual contracts, as well as copy trading that allows users to replicate top traders in real time with just one click. Additionally, the Futures Grid allows users to automate the buying and selling of futures contracts to make profits.

Website: www.xt.com

Twitter: twitter.com/XTexchange

Telegram: t.me/XTsupport_EN



Email address: Listing@xt.com





