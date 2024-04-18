Touchdown! CFLPA joins Canadian Labour Congress

OTTAWA, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Labour Congress (CLC) celebrates today’s affiliation of the Canadian Football League Players’ Association (CFLPA). The CFLPA is joining 49 national and international unions already affiliated with the CLC, representing over three million workers.



"This is a huge win and we’re thrilled to welcome the CFLPA to our team,” said Bea Bruske, President of the CLC. "This shows how the labour movement in Canada is constantly growing and diversifying, and our collective future is brighter with the addition of the CFLPA. There are over three million CLC affiliated workers who now stand in support of the CFLPA in their ongoing fight for respect, fair treatment, and equity for CFL players".

The Canadian Labour Congress is the largest labour organization in Canada. The CFLPA applied to join the CLC and today was voted in as an affiliate by its delegates, and per the organization’s constitution. The CFLPA and its approximately 650 members who work and support communities across Canada, will join a powerful group of unions actively working together to improve working conditions and support workers’ rights everywhere.

“The CFLPA has a proud and successful 59-year history of advocating for fair and safe working conditions for our members and using our influence to help improve the lives of all workers across Canada,” said Brian Ramsay, Executive Director of the CFLPA. “We’re very excited to formally affiliate to the CLC and bring our perspective and experience to the broader labour movement in Canada”.

"We are excited and proud to join the CLC team and the three million affiliated workers in Canada and internationally,” said Solomon Elimimian, CFLPA President. “Just like on the playing field, there is strength in numbers and this alignment makes us all stronger in our ongoing work toward ensuring fair and respectful working conditions”.

The CFLPA is the union for professional football players in the Canadian Football League (CFL). Since 1965, the Association has worked to establish fair and reasonable working conditions while protecting the rights of all CFL players. In addition to negotiating and enforcing the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), the CFLPA provides a variety of member services, builds corporate and community partnerships, and works diligently for the betterment of its membership. The CLC represents over three million workers in virtually all sectors, industries, occupations, and regions of the country, and over half a million retirees.

