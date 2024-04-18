Quartz Countertops Color Trends in Colorado

Blue quartz and gray quartz stand out as the top quartz countertop trends that resonate with Colorado homeowners.

Longmont, CO: Homeowners in Colorado are increasingly opting for bold and beautiful quartz countertops, with vibrant blues, sophisticated grays taking center stage in kitchens and bathrooms across the state.

“Quartz continues to be a countertop material of choice for Colorado homeowners,” says Steve Goff, owner of Advantage Stone Fabrication in Longmont, CO, specializing in custom countertops for kitchens and baths. “For Colorado residents, creating a beautiful and functional home is important. Quartz countertops offer the best of both worlds. They come in a stunning array of colors and designs to match any aesthetic, and their non-porous surface makes them incredibly easy to care for. Unlike natural stone, they won’t etch or stain, so you can enjoy their beauty for years to come.”

Most Searched Quartz Countertop Colors

Based on search volume data, blue quartz has emerged as a surprising trendy choice, showing Colorado homeowners desire for individuality and a willingness to experiment with color.

This unexpected color choice adds a touch of personality and vibrancy to kitchens and bathrooms. Popular options include soft sky blues, calming aqua tones, and even bold cobalt hues. Blue quartz pairs beautifully with white cabinetry for a clean, modern look, or with warm wood tones for a touch of rustic charm.

Choosing deeper ocean tones for quartz countertops adds a touch of drama and sophistication to kitchens. Blue complements a variety of design styles, from coastal chic to modern minimalist. Paired with white cabinets and chrome fixtures, blue quartz creates a clean, contemporary look. Alternatively, it can add a pop of color to a space dominated by natural wood tones.

Also continuing to have a high search volume, gray quartz countertops remain a top favorite for their versatility and sophisticated elegance. From cool, contemporary charcoals to light, warm dove grays, there’s a perfect shade to suit any design scheme. Gray quartz countertops create a neutral backdrop that allows other design elements to shine, making them ideal for both modern and traditional kitchens and bathrooms.

Beyond the Top Tiers:

While blue, gray, and Cambria are the top searches, other color choices are experiencing steady interest from Colorado homeowners:

Black Quartz Countertops: Offering a touch of drama and sophistication, black quartz countertops continue to be a popular option. They pair well with white cabinets for a bold, modern look or with lighter wood tones for a more balanced aesthetic.

Green Quartz Countertops: For a touch of nature-inspired flair, green quartz countertops add a unique and refreshing element to a kitchen or bathroom. Popular choices include soft sage greens and bolder emerald tones.

Marble Lookalike Countertops: While not technically quartz, marble lookalike quartz countertops offer the timeless beauty of marble with the added benefits of durability and ease of maintenance. These countertops are ideal for homeowners who desire a classic and elegant look.

Expert Advice for Choosing the Perfect Quartz Countertop:

When selecting quartz countertops, Colorado homeowners are advised to consider the following factors:

Overall Design Style: Consider the existing or desired design aesthetic of your kitchen or bathroom. What kind of mood are you trying to create?

Lighting: The amount of natural and artificial light in your space will influence how the color of your quartz countertops appears.

Functionality: Think about how you’ll use your countertops and choose a color that complements your lifestyle. Darker colors may hide spills better, while lighter options can make a space feel more open.

Durability: Quartz is known for its durability, but some colors may show wear and tear more readily than others.

Colorado homeowners are embracing colorful quartz countertops, with blue, gray coming up highest in search data. By considering the latest trends, their design goals, and practical factors, Longmont homeowners can select the perfect quartz countertop to elevate their kitchen or bathroom and create a space that reflects their unique style.

This trend analysis, derived from comprehensive search volume data, highlights a doubling in the interest for blue, and gray quartz countertops, outpacing traditional preferences for black and green tones.

This shift not only underscores the evolving consumer tastes but also Advantage Stone Fabrication’s commitment to catering to these emerging preferences with their vast array of custom countertop offerings.

About Advantage Stone Fabrication

Advantage Stone Fabrication is Longmont, Colorado’s premier provider of custom countertop solutions, serving Boulder County, and Northern Colorado since 2001. With over 40 years of combined experience in the countertop fabrication industry, Advantage Stone Fabrication offers unparalleled craftsmanship and innovation in commercial, residential, new construction, and remodeling projects. Specializing in a broad spectrum of materials including granite, quartz, and natural stone, the company is dedicated to transforming kitchens, baths, and other spaces.

For more information, visit https://advantagestone.com/.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/quartz-countertops-color-trends-in-colorado/

