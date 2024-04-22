Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,515 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,411 in the last 365 days.

SunPubs Restaurant Group Achieves Sales Records with Strategic Marketing & Delicious Deals

SunPubs identified opportunities to engage customers and increase foot traffic during the upcoming target season.

Restaurants that follow this strategy are targeting previously on-site customers with predetermined interest in the restaurant, these golden customers are already excited and more likely to convert.”
— Wayne Newton, VP of Business Development - GoZone WiFi
ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SunPubs, a leading restaurant group with a diverse portfolio of restaurants & bars across the Tampa Bay area, has unveiled remarkable results from 2023 and its initiative to follow a growing trend amongst top-performing restaurants: Increasing recurring revenue by prioritizing customer loyalty and celebrating the local community.

Facing the challenges of standing out in a competitive restaurant industry and cultivating loyal patrons, SunPubs sought to amplify sales across its establishments during peak seasons and orchestrated a series of strategic promotions tailored to each brand's offerings and holiday specials. From enticing Christmas Dinner Plates to irresistible New Year's Day Taco Specials.

Recognizing the potential of Wi-Fi marketing to engage customers on-site and increase recurring foot traffic, SunPubs partnered with GoZone WiFi to implement a comprehensive solution tailored to communicate enticing offers to local patrons that have visited SunPubs restaurants and bars for decades.

“The secret is restaurants that follow this strategy are targeting previously on-site customers with pre-determined interest in the restaurant. Instead of wasting advertising spend and time targeting cold audiences, these golden customers are already excited and more likely to convert.”

Wayne Newton, VP of Business Development - GoZone WiFi

Through the strategic deployment of GoZone's Marketing4WiFi platform, SunPubs seamlessly integrated marketing enrollment into its venues by offering guests complimentary Wi-Fi access that successfully enrolled thousands of patrons into revenue-generating loyalty programs. Leveraging this new marketing channel, the tropical restaurant group deployed targeted email and SMS blasts to captivate customers, build local excitement and drive traffic to its establishments.

The results of SunPubs' eye-catching limited time offers and marketing promotions were profound, with remarkable limited time offer and revenue growth across its four participating restaurants.

For more information on how SunPubs achieved record sales with GoZone WiFi's strategic marketing solutions, check out the full case study and comprehensive restaurant guide here.

About GoZone WiFi: GoZone Wi-Fi is a SaaS company offering restaurants business analytics, venue intelligence and guest engagement solutions. Through loyalty generating services like Marketing4WiFi, GoZone empowers small-to-medium-size enterprise businesses to strategically refine customer communication, turning one-stop patrons into loyal customers. Learn more at gozonewifi.com.

About SunPubs: SunPubs is a leading restaurant group based in Tampa, Florida, offering a diverse portfolio of bars and restaurants known for their exceptional dining experiences, unparalleled nightlife, and scenic coastal views. SunPubs iconic brands include Caddy’s Waterfront Dining, Macdinton’s Irish Pub & Restaurant, Sculley’s Waterfront Restaurant, Grove Kitchen Lounge, and Mad Beach Cantina. Learn more at sunpubs.com.

Meredith Gunn
GoZone WiFi
+1 727-314-6910
meredith@gozonewifi.com

You just read:

SunPubs Restaurant Group Achieves Sales Records with Strategic Marketing & Delicious Deals

Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more