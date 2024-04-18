CAST brings artificial intelligence (AI) to application portfolio governance and software observability

NEW YORK and PARIS, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CAST, the software intelligence leader, has introduced an AI Advisor (beta) capability in the latest release of CAST Highlight, the automated observability and portfolio governance product for custom-built software.



By directly integrating generative AI within the user experience, this new capability provides IT executives quicker access to instant insights into their complex custom application portfolios, with hard facts they can use to steer and report on key strategic imperatives such as cloud, technical debt, compliance, costs, and sustainability.

The AI Advisor helps users gain insights, interpret findings, navigate the product user interface, and get recommendations on the ideal actions to take across an application portfolio. Via an interactive chat, users can ask questions related to the cloud maturity, technical debt, composition, resiliency, agility, maintenance costs, and green impact of their custom software.

For example, users can ask: “Which applications are my best cloud migration candidates?”, “Do I have new legal and IP exposures this month?”, “Are risky components, like Log4J, still being used?”, “How can I best reduce technical debt and costs across my applications with the least effort?”, and the AI Advisor responds with hard facts and suggested actions for a prioritized set of applications.

The new AI Advisor augments CAST Highlight’s existing ability to automatically ‘understand’ the source code of hundreds of applications in a matter of hours and provide intelligence across the portfolio.

"This advancement demonstrates CAST's commitment to better enable CIOs, application owners, and other digital leaders to steer and report on key strategic imperatives," said CAST Highlight Vice President Greg Rivera. “With the AI Advisor we’re taking a big step in making the complex world of portfolio governance and software observability as streamlined and intuitive as possible."





The new AI capability in CAST Highlight follows the recent integration of ChatGPT and OpenAI with CAST Imaging, the CAST product known as the MRI for software applications and typically used as a living knowledge base of an application’s inner workings.

Additional detail can be found HERE.

About CAST

CAST has pioneered and now leads the emerging market category of software intelligence – insights into the inner workings and structural condition of custom-built applications. Its technology understands how multi-technology software systems work, automatically derives this intelligence, and puts it at the fingertips of all who need it. Visit castsoftware.com .

