LPL Financial Welcomes Spotlight Financial

SAN DIEGO, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC announced today that financial advisors Alejandro “Alex” De Leon and Robert “Bob” Gorman have joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer, RIA and custodial platforms. They reported having served approximately $200 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets*, and join LPL from Wells Fargo Advisors.



Headquartered in Corpus Christi, Texas, De Leon and Gorman were colleagues in the same office for years before deciding to team up to start their own independent practice. After more than a year of planning, sharing ideas and many redlining lunches, the team – who share more than five decades of wealth management experience – launched Spotlight Financial. De Leon and Gorman say their new firm will provide an elevated client experience with a focus on financial education and transparency.

“When it comes to financial planning, Bob and I know there can be a lot of noise and confusion around who to trust, where to start and what questions to ask, and our role as financial advisors is to help quiet that noise and uncertainty by simplifying the investing process and educating our clients so they can take an active role in their wealth planning,” De Leon said.

Looking to pair their client-centered philosophy with a desire for more autonomy and flexibility, De Leon and Gorman – who are joined by De Leon’s father Armando “Manny”, a 30-year industry veteran, and sales assistant Diana Paris, who has worked with Manny since the start of his career – researched several firms before selecting LPL as the best fit for their business.

“By partnering with LPL, we are able to run our business our way – but with the back-end support, integrated technology and streamlined solutions that will help us provide a white glove service experience,” Gorman said. “One thing I’ve learned over the years is that it’s the relationships you build with your clients that make them stay, and we are confident that moving to LPL will allow us to strengthen those relationships for years to come. “

Scott Posner, LPL Executive Vice President, Business Development, stated, “We welcome Alex, Bob, Manny and Diana to the LPL community and are honored to support the launch of Spotlight Financial. At LPL, we recognize that it takes diligence, dedication and aptitude to launch and operate a thriving business. That is why we are committed to offering advisors streamlined and integrated business solutions designed to help them create an elevated experience for their clients. We look forward to a long-lasting relationship with Spotlight Financial.”

