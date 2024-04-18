Stop & Shop Releases First Corporate Social Responsibility Report

Report details the grocer’s 2023 efforts in nourishing local communities, its associates, and the planet

QUINCY, Mass., April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stop & Shop today published its first-ever Corporate Social Responsibility Report, providing updates on its work to feed it forward by promoting healthy living, helping neighbors in need, protecting the planet, and by championing diversity and inclusion. The inaugural report details Stop & Shop’s efforts and accomplishments in 2023 and the retailer's continued commitment to nourishing its associates, customers, and communities.



A few of the highlights captured in Stop & Shop’s 2023 Corporate Social Responsibility Report include the following:

Reached a milestone of supporting over 200 in-school pantries through the Stop & Shop School Food Pantry Program, helping over 40,000 children and their families with consistent access to healthy foods.

We are proud of our story, what we have achieved, and what is to come... As part of its focus to protect the planet and be a sustainable retailer, Stop & Shop diverted more than 78% of its total food and non-food waste from landfill through recycling programs, and donated over 21M pounds of food to local food banks.

To support wellness in its neighborhoods, Stop & Shop Nutrition Partners, a team of registered dietitians, reached thousands of customers by hosting 358 educational workshops & webinars, and the Stop & Shop Pharmacy team administered over 300,000 immunizations.

Stop & Shop Associate Resource Groups organized more than 40 events throughout the year, celebrating diversity within the organization and in local communities, plus associates contributed over 2,000 volunteer hours in November’s Month of Giving, showcasing how they care for our neighbors in need.

“At the heart of Stop & Shop is the tireless effort and care our associates put into serving our local customers and supporting our communities. Our responsibility goes far beyond our aisles, and we are committed to making a positive impact on those that we serve,” said Gordon Reid, President, Stop & Shop. “Every page of the report reflects our dedication to nourishing a better tomorrow. We are proud of the accomplishments we achieved in 2023 and thank those who helped us reach them.”

To access Stop & Shop’s full corporate responsibility report, visit https://i5.peapod.com/c/pdfs/CSRReport_2023.pdf

