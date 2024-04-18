Morris County Small Business Week 2024 Celebrates Entrepreneurs and Small Business Owners
Explore the complimentary lineup of events crafted to empower small businesses in Morris County, New Jersey, and beyond.
The Morris County Economic Development Alliance (Alliance) and Morris County Economic Development Corporation are proud to announce the lineup of events planned for the 2024 Morris County Small Business Week, which will be observed April 29 through May 3.
— said Craig Schlosser, President & CEO of the Alliance.
“Small Business Week in Morris County celebrates the heartbeat of our community – the businesses lining our town’s Main Streets as well as the innovative startups driving future industry. Their vibrant entrepreneurial spirit fuels a local economy that is essential to the sustained prosperity and growth of our region,” said Commissioner Director Christine Myers.
The events will coincide with National Small Business Week, which has been a cornerstone celebration of America’s entrepreneurial spirit for over six decades, honoring the dedication and economic impact of small businesses.
“Small businesses are the backbone of our community, and Morris County Small Business Week is a testament to their resilience and innovation. We are excited to recognize their contributions and provide valuable resources to support their growth,” said Craig Schlosser, President & CEO of the Alliance.
The week’s agenda boasts a diverse array of in-person events, each designed to empower entrepreneurs and small business owners with knowledge and networking opportunities:
April 29, 2024: Start Up Move Up Morris Presents: Small Business Week Kick Off
April 30, 2024: Start Up Move Up Morris Presents Marketing Morris: Google Analytics Training
May 1, 2024: Start Up Move Up Presents: Grants & Funding For Small Businesses With The NJEDA
May 2, 2024: Start Up Move Up Morris Presents: Get To Know The SBA
May 3, 2024: Morris@Work & Connect To Morris Kick Off Event
These complimentary events offer attendees a chance to gain insights into various aspects of business management, marketing strategies, funding opportunities, and essential resources available to small businesses in Morris County.
“Small Business Week is a great opportunity to highlight how our businesses are truly the economic engine driving progress and the quality of life in New Jersey,” stated Kelly Brozyna, State Director & Chief Executive Officer, New Jersey Small Business Development Centers.
Small Business Week is an invaluable opportunity for entrepreneurs and small business owners to connect, learn, and grow. Join us in celebrating their achievements and empowering their success. For more information and to register for events, visit Morris County Economic Development Alliance at: https://morriscountyalliance.org/msbw24.
Morris County Small Business Week is sponsored by First Bank and Morristown Airport (MMU). The Program is Presented in Partnership by the Morris County Economic Development Alliance, an affiliated 501c3 nonprofit organization of the Morris County Chamber of Commerce, Morris County Economic Development Corporation, a division of the Morris County Chamber of Commerce, New Jersey Small Business Development Center at Fairleigh Dickinson University, United States Small Business Administration, Madison Area Chamber of Commerce, Chatham Area Chamber of Commerce, Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Roxbury Area Chamber of Commerce, and Start Up Move Up Morris.
About Start Up Move Up Morris
Start-Up Move Up Morris is a collaborative program led by the Morris County Economic Development Corporation and Morris County Economic Development Alliance designed to drive the growth of the Morris County Entrepreneurial Ecosystem. Start-Up Move Up Morris provides a comprehensive suite of programs and services to help early-stage and emerging market businesses thrive in Morris County’s vibrant economy.
About the Morris County Economic Development Alliance
The Morris County Economic Development Alliance (Alliance) is a 501c3 Nonprofit organization committed to providing market-centric solutions and building strong relationships which drive tourism, community, and regionalized economic development through effective private-public partnerships.
About the Morris County Economic Development Corporation
The Morris County Economic Development Corporation (MCEDC) is a Private-Public Partnership focused on driving economic growth in Morris County, New Jersey. MCEDC is a Division of the Morris County Chamber of Commerce, a 501c6 Non-Profit.
About National Small Business Week
For more than 60 years, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has celebrated National Small Business Week, which acknowledges the critical contributions of America’s entrepreneurs and small business owners. This year, National Small Business Week takes place April 28 – May 4, 2024, and is when SBA officially recognizes their hard work, ingenuity, and dedication, including their contributions to the economy.
About the NJSBDC
The New Jersey Small Business Development Centers (NJSBDC) network provides comprehensive assistance to small and medium businesses (SMBs) to maximize opportunities for growth and generate economic impact statewide.
Katherine OHara
The O'Hara Project
+1 973-975-0532
