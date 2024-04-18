ANY.RUN Simplifies Analysis of Malicious PowerShell Scripts

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ANY.RUN, the leading provider of an interactive malware analysis sandbox, now lets users analyze PowerShell scripts, a common component in many malware attacks.

𝐇𝐨𝐰 𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐒𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐥 𝐢𝐬 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐂𝐲𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝐀𝐭𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐬

PowerShell is a versatile command-line shell and scripting language employed by system administrators. Its flexibility has made it a favorite among many threat actors.

Attackers use PowerShell scripts to:

● Download and execute malicious binaries

● Bypass antivirus software

● Execute malicious scripts

● Collect and exfiltrate system data

● Remotely control infected systems

𝐇𝐨𝐰 𝐀𝐍𝐘.𝐑𝐔𝐍 𝐌𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐬 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐳𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐒𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐥 𝐒𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐩𝐭𝐬 𝐄𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐞𝐫

ANY.RUN's Script Tracer tool now provides a detailed breakdown of every function in a PowerShell script, showing the entry point, parameters, and exit point.

It also connects related functions' inputs and outputs, making it easier to trace the flow of data through a script.

The tool automatically detects PowerShell scripts and provides an easy-to-use detail view for inspecting specific parameter data in binary, hexadecimal, and plaintext formats.

Key features of ANY.RUN’s PowerShell Tracer tool:

● Automatic detection of PowerShell scripts

● Detailed breakdown of every function

● Connection of related functions’ inputs and outputs

● Easy-to-use interface for inspecting specific parameter data

Learn more and see an example of a malicious PowerShell script analysis on ANY.RUN’s blog.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐍𝐘.𝐑𝐔𝐍

ANY.RUN facilitates the analysis of threats targeting both Windows and Linux systems, providing analysts with an advanced tool for investigations. The service detects malware in under 40 seconds, identifies prevalent malware families using YARA and Suricata rules, and uses behavioral signatures to track malicious actions when you encounter a new threat.