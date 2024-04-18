Censinet Announces “Censinet Champions” Webinar Series to Showcase Success Stories, TPRM Transformation
Leading Healthcare CISOs Share How Censinet RiskOps™ Helped Transform Their TPRM Programs and Drives Broader Impact in New On-Demand Webinar Series
The Censinet Champions webinar series highlights each customer’s unique, remarkable journey toward transforming third-party risk management across their organization.”BOSTON, MA, USA, April 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Censinet, the leading provider of healthcare risk management solutions, today announced the launch of a new on-demand webinar series “Censinet Champions” showcasing how Censinet RiskOps™ helped healthcare CISOs and their organizations transform third-party risk management (TPRM). In candid discussion with host Ed Gaudet, CEO and Founder of Censinet, leading healthcare CISOs share the evolution of their TPRM program – from the frustrations with manual processes and antiquated tools, to the rigorous evaluation and selection process for a new TPRM solution, to the implementation, impact, and broader benefits of Censinet RiskOps. With new episodes releasing monthly, the Censinet Champions webinar series can be found on-demand here.
“The Censinet Champions webinar series highlights each customer’s unique, remarkable journey toward transforming third-party risk management across their organization,” said Ed Gaudet, CEO and Founder of Censinet. “These discussions capture our customers’ unwavering dedication and commitment to strengthening their organization’s cyber preparedness and maturity to protect patient safety from ever-evolving and insidious cyber threats – all Censinet customers are truly Champions and we are proud to partner with them.”
Censinet Champions webinar series guests include:
● James Case, CISSP, PMP – VP and Chief Information Security Officer, Baptist Health (webinar available now here)
● Terry Grogan, MIS, CISM – VP and Chief Information Security Officer, Tower Health (webinar available April 2024)
● Matt Christensen, CISSP, CRISC, CFE – Sr. Director, Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC), Intermountain Health (webinar available May 2024)
For more information on the Censinet Champions webinar series or to learn more about how Censinet RiskOps™ can benefit your organization, contact info@censinet.com
About Censinet
Censinet®, based in Boston, MA, takes the risk out of healthcare with Censinet RiskOps™, the industry’s first and only cloud-based risk exchange of healthcare organizations working together to manage and mitigate cyber risk. Purpose-built for healthcare, Censinet RiskOps™ delivers total automation across all third party and enterprise risk management workflows and best practices. Censinet transforms cyber risk management by leveraging network scale and efficiencies, providing actionable insight, and improving overall operational effectiveness while eliminating risks to patient safety, data, and care delivery. Censinet is an American Hospital Association (AHA) Preferred Cybersecurity Provider. Find out more about Censinet and its RiskOps™ platform at censinet.com.
