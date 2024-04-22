airSlate appoints Equinox Technologies, Dubai, UAE as Sole VAD across the MEA/ APAC to Drive Secure Workflow Automation
Equinox to help companies meet their security, compliance, and authentication needs with airSlate's no-code workflow automation, e-signature and DMS Use Cases.MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- airSlate, a leader in document workflow automation solutions, announced that it has engaged Equinox Technologies Dubai, UAE, as the sole Value-Added Distributor to represent its award-winning portfolio of enterprise ready, secure, and compliant workflow solutions in the MEA and APAC markets.
Equinox Technologies, a Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) and a Value-Added Distributor (VAD) company supporting 70+ leading IT System Integrators and resellers, having local presence across the MEA & APAC region, will offer airSlate’s trusted and proven solutions that come with robust features that includes integration with globally adopted and widely used business applications and CRM systems. airSlate, the largest document workflow automation platform that includes Workflow, pdfFiller, and SignNow platform, delivers no‑code technology, built‑in integration options, and hundreds of Bots that empower teams to digitize workflows of any complexity.
“It was a natural decision to partner with Equinox Technologies,” says John Midtbo, VP of Global Channels & Alliances at airSlate. “Equinox’s presence in multiple industry segments, proven leadership and extensive global footprint align with airSlate’s vision to simplify document processes and deliver better digital workflows to diverse sectors across the MEA and APAC regions.”
Equinox Technologies, also a Managed services provider supports clients from the BFSI, AEC, Manufacturing, Aviation, Logistics, Real Estate and Retail groups providing localized 8/5, 16/7 and 24/7 support with the SLA and escalation matrix well defined based on industry sector for smooth operations, business success and peace of mind. With the plan on secure processes and automation, Equinox team intends to add value to its offerings assisting organizations increase their productivity through document workflow and integration while driving the digital business transformation journey implementing best practices.
With airSlate, customers get the best of everything, including end-to-end document management and eSignature tools, reducing errors and improving team productivity. airSlate seamlessly integrates eSignatures functionality into widely utilized apps - delivering more value at a competitive price point.
The need to enhance efficiency and reduce costs around their document-centric processes is driving businesses toward these digital transformation solutions - and eSignatures are a big part of that push. With more and more transactions occurring online covering multiple departments, organizations are increasingly looking for a trusted technology solutions provider who can help them adopt eSignature solutions tailored to their unique needs.
"Our partnership with airSlate signifies a pivotal step in our journey to empower organizations with the tools they need to thrive in the digital age," said Jeevan NV, CEO, Equinox Technologies. "By combining airSlate's innovative document workflow automation and eSignature solutions with our regional expertise and capabilities, we are poised to deliver unparalleled value integrating with the solutions delivered to our existing customers and to the new clients through our professionals and leading technology partners."
Equinox experts with 20+ years of industry-specific knowledge and experience, deliver secure digital transformation and cybersecurity projects, that includes SOCaaS, Digital Forensics, Managed Detection and Response, Endpoint Management, Geospatial & Scan2CAD, SCAN2BIM solutions to SMBs, Enterprises, and Government Departments.
Having delivered successful projects through a project management and post-sales support approach, engaged in implementing integrating, providing tech consultancy and training services while leveraging a partner network serving multiple industry sectors, Equinox, and its affiliates plan to ensure that businesses across various sectors, including Banks, Financial Services, Engineering, and Government verticals, will have access to robust, secure, and a cost-effective workflow automation tool.
With this association, organizations in the region can avail of the benefits of creating smart document workflows integrated with Pipedrive, featuring document generation, web forms, PDF editor, redlining, eSignature and much more. Enterprises around the world currently, focused on return on investment (ROI), productivity, save valuable time i.e. MONEY and the cost, while being compliant as per latest regulations and standards to deliver a great experience - need to invest in enterprise-grade secure innovative proven solution and airSlate suite of solutions is the perfect platform that facilitates the same.
Understanding the challenges and multiple use cases that can be studied and achieved including the distribution of legally sensitive contracts for the collection of electronic signatures to encrypt documents like the employment letters, real estate paperwork, tenancy contracts, the business documents, university paperwork's for which administrators, suppliers, clients, employee, students or partner signatures from multiple stakeholder at far away locations need to be completed without much delays for smooth conclusion to keep up the commitments, supply chain execution and service delivery, airSlate leads the industry with satisfied clients from the fortune 500 companies and SMB sectors who have adopted the brand as its most critical component for their business success.
To try airSlate's signNow solution for free, scroll below and from the company page, enter your email and follow the process...
For more information about airSlate, visit https://www.airslate.com. To learn more about Equinox Technologies, visit https://www.equinoxcyber.com.
About airSlate
airSlate is a global SaaS technology company that serves over a hundred million users worldwide with its business productivity and automation solutions. With a suite of intuitive tools including pdfFiller, Workflow, and SignNow, airSlate empowers organizations to digitally transform their businesses to run faster and easier. airSlate is backed by leading venture capitalists and corporate investors including General Catalyst, Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital, HighSage Ventures, UiPath Ventures, and GSquared.
About Equinox Technologies
Equinox Technologies, a Middle East, United Arab Emirates-based firm with a team of experts in multiple domains including Digital Twins, Secure Solutions, and Managed Services focuses on the latest cutting-edge technology consultancy and service delivery. With an active IT and Engineering Division, Equinox delivers projects in Geospatial, Cybersecurity, Cloud Computing, Software Engineering, and Information Security solutions.
Equinox experts have built a reputation as trusted Value-Added Distributors and Managed Security Services Providers (MSSP) across the MEA & APAC regions with successful projects delivered and clients being served from multiple industry verticals.
