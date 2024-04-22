Silent Breach’s Quantum Armor Launches Industry-First Generative AI Cybersecurity Reporting Tool
GenAI-powered cybersecurity reports are fully generated by our LLM, revolutionizing the way organizations identify, monitor, and mitigate their cyber risks.NEW YORK CITY, USA, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Silent Breach, a global leader in digital asset protection, is proud to announce a significant enhancement to its Quantum Armor platform. Effective immediately, Quantum Armor now offers GenAI-powered cybersecurity reports fully generated by our LLM, revolutionizing the way organizations identify, monitor, and mitigate their cyber risks.
Quantum Armor, the leading platform for Predictive Breach Detection, now integrates GenAI capabilities to provide unparalleled insights into an organization's security posture. Leveraging data from across the attack surface, cloud environment, and the dark web, GenAI analyzes vast amounts of information to deliver a holistic security posture analysis and rating. This rating not only predicts the likelihood of a security breach but also identifies the most probable attack vectors and highlights vulnerabilities within the organization's infrastructure.
"Our integration of GenAI technology into the Quantum Armor platform marks a significant milestone in our mission to empower organizations with advanced cybersecurity solutions," said Marc Castejon, CEO of Silent Breach. "With GenAI-powered cybersecurity reports, organizations gain previously unattainable insights into their security posture, enabling them to proactively identify and mitigate risks before they can be exploited by malicious actors."
Quantum Armor, a Silent Breach product, provides real-time network monitoring, security analytics, threat intelligence and mitigation planning.
Key features of the GenAI-powered cybersecurity reports include:
• Holistic Security Posture Rating: The Quantum Armor LLM analyzes data from various sources to provide a comprehensive assessment of an organization's security posture, allowing stakeholders to understand their current cybersecurity status at a glance.
• Predictive Breach Likelihood: By analyzing historical data and current threats, the GenAI engine predicts the likelihood of a security breach, enabling organizations to prioritize their cybersecurity efforts effectively.
• Identification of Attack Vectors: GenAI identifies the most likely attack vectors based on the organization's unique infrastructure and threat landscape, allowing for targeted mitigation strategies.
• Vulnerability Summary and Mitigation Plan: The reports include an executive summary, a detailed breakdown of vulnerabilities discovered, along with a customized mitigation plan to address them effectively.
Reports can be generated on-demand or scheduled on a recurring basis, providing organizations with flexibility in monitoring their cybersecurity posture. Additionally, the reports can be white-labeled for Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs) or utilized to monitor internal environments, evaluate supply chain risks, and conduct cyber due diligence.
“It is difficult to overestimate the power and value that a dedicated Generative AI security engine can bring to an organization,” said Andrew Miller, Quantum Armor Product Manager. “Quantum Armor’s LLM provides our clients with the equivalent of a hyper-intelligent, all-informed, and never-tiring team of seasoned security professionals at a competitive price point. We’re incredibly proud to be the first major cybersecurity firm to bring GenAI reporting to the global market.”
Silent Breach remains committed to providing innovative cybersecurity solutions that empower organizations to safeguard their digital assets effectively. With the integration of GenAI technology into the Quantum Armor platform, Silent Breach continues to set the standard for proactive and comprehensive cybersecurity.
To learn more about Quantum Armor or schedule a demo, visit: https://qarmor.io.
More information about Silent Breach can be found at: https://silentbreach.com.
About Silent Breach: Silent Breach is an award-winning provider of cyber security services for Fortune 500 companies. Our global team provides cutting-edge insights and expertise across the Data Center, Enterprise, SME, Retail, Government, Finance, Education, Automotive, Hospitality, Healthcare and Internet of Things (IoT) industries.
