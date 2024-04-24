Veyond Metaverse Secures Top Artificial Intelligence (AI) Award at American Metaverse
EINPresswire.com/ -- Veyond Metaverse, a leader in immersive XR technology for healthcare, is honored to announce its achievement at the prestigious 2024 American Metaverse Summit & Awards. The company's groundbreaking project, Veyond Connect, which utilizes advanced natural language processing (NLP) for real-time translation, has been awarded the Top AI Use Case in the Metaverse.
This recognition highlights Veyond Metaverse’s commitment to revolutionizing medical training and practice through cutting-edge technologies, setting a new standard in the application of AI within the healthcare sector. The award-winning platform is crucial in pioneering remote-assisted surgeries and enhancing anatomy education, thus making high-quality medical training more accessible and efficient.
Alongside Veyond Connect, Veyond Metaverse also offers the Veyond Anatomy XR platform. This advanced solution provides an immersive, interactive environment for medical professionals and students to explore and learn human anatomy with exceptional detail and interaction. The platform promotes a hands-on approach to medical education, enabling users to perform virtual dissections and surgical simulations with real-time feedback, significantly enriching the educational experience. It is particularly powerful as instructors can provide immediate and real-time interactions and feedback, including digital twin medical devices and advanced haptic technology.
Adam Choe and Dr. Joon Chung, co-founders of Veyond Metaverse, shared their thoughts on the recognition: "Receiving this award affirms our team's hard work and innovation. The impact of Veyond Connect extends beyond the technological—it represents a significant advancement in medical education and practice globally."
The recognition ceremony, held in Miami, was part of the American Metaverse Summit, a gathering of global brands and innovators in spatial computing and immersive technologies. Veyond Metaverse’s achievement at the summit underscores its pioneering role in leveraging AI within the Metaverse to address significant challenges in healthcare.
Veyond Metaverse remains committed to continuous research and development to enhance both Veyond Connect and Veyond Anatomy XR and explore new applications for its technologies, ensuring it remains at the forefront of digital transformation in healthcare.
About Veyond Metaverse
Veyond Metaverse specializes in developing advanced XR solutions for the healthcare industry. Focusing on AI integration, the company provides platforms that transform medical education and practice, enabling professionals to train and collaborate in a fully immersive digital environment.
Adam Choe
