2024 ThreeBestRated® Awarded Injury Lawyer, David M. Van Sant Clarifies The Complexities Of Multi-Vehicle Accident Cases

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2024

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Car accidents can be scary and have the potential to cause damage and injuries. However, multi-vehicle accidents, in particular, are even more harrowing and fatal. Unlike normal car accidents that typically involve two vehicles, multi-vehicle accidents involve three or more vehicles, in which it could be difficult to determine the party at fault. So it is imperative for everyone to know their rights and to be prepared for the aftermath of an accident.

David M. Van Sant, a 2024 ThreeBestRated® award-winning personal injury lawyer, based in Atlanta, is here to clarify what individuals can expect following an accident.

“Known as pile-ups or multi-vehicle accidents, these devastating collisions often result from the chain reactions,” said David. And, these chain reactions can include,

>> A collision where a vehicle is pushed into a neighboring lane, which results in a head-on or side-impact collision with other cars.

>> A rear-end accident, in which a car is pushed forward to rear-end the car ahead of it.

>> Additional vehicles collided with those involved in the initial crash on the roadway.

“Beyond the initial impact, the aftermath of these multi-vehicle pile-ups can be extremely dangerous,” says David. “Victims have a higher chance of getting trapped in their vehicle, injured or tragically losing their lives.”

In multi-vehicle accidents, the victims can seek compensation for their personal losses and injuries. Nevertheless, the worst part is that it could be difficult to determine the at-fault party, as it involves more than three drivers. In this situation, the survivors or victim’s family must seek the assistance of a renowned injury lawyer.

Most often, the chain reaction of these pile-ups will result from the negligence of either the first or first two drivers involved. However, a lot of evidence has to be compiled to prove the negligence of the responsible party. Also, in case of the unavailability of traffic cameras and dash cameras, the situation is even more complex and necessitates a thorough investigation. So when seeking a lawyer’s help, victims can expect their lawyer to carry out the investigation, and examine the intricate elements of the collision to identify the party at fault. Moreover, they will ensure the victim's legal rights are protected and they get the right compensation for their losses.

David M. Van Sant has significant experience in handling multi-vehicle collisions and can assist the victims with the right legal advice and support.

The Speciality Of David M. Van Sant

Besides being a renowned personal injury trial lawyer, David M. Van Sant has established himself as a nationally recognized legal expert. He has been the lead lawyer at Van Sant Law LLC. He has received many accolades, including the recognition as one of the Top 100 Trial Lawyers in Georgia and the title of Georgia ‘Super Lawyer’ since 2014.

The legal team at Van Sant Law LLC has experience in handling a wide range of personal injury cases throughout Georgia. Their prime goal is to provide the outstanding legal services possible for their clients. Understanding the devastating aftermath of personal injuries, they pledge unwavering advocacy on behalf of their clients. They also ensure their clients receive the necessary support and are aware of the steps they can take to obtain the fair and full compensation they deserve. By offering free initial consultation and 24/7 services, they keep themselves accessible to everyone. They take pride in bringing massive impacts on hundreds of their clients’ lives.

David’s and team’s practice focuses on representing the victims of car accidents, motorcycle accidents, truck accidents, nursing home neglect, dog bites, food poisoning, premises liability, defective products, wrongful death cases, and more. Know more about Van Sant Law LLC at Vansantlaw.com

