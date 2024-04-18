Powered by eBPF Technology, KubeSense Pioneers the Future of Observability Beyond Agent-Based Tools

KubeSense CEO & Founder Venkatesh Radhakrishnan (center) with the incredibly talented, and hardworking engineering team.

KubeSense Beta is 50x more efficient, 10x more powerful than Datadog, New Relic and AppDynamics

We recognized the inherent limitations of traditional agent-based tools and challenged ourselves to think beyond the status quo.” — Venkatesh Radhakrishnan, Founder and CEO of KubeSense

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a bold move to redefine the observability landscape and meet the growing needs of software engineering leaders worldwide, Tyke is thrilled to announce its evolution to KubeSense—the Observability Platform for the future. This customer-led evolution required a new build, and a rebrand—but it’s more than just a change of name; it signifies a groundbreaking shift in observability. Powered by eBPF technology, KubeSense is designed to surpass the limitations of traditional agent-based tools.KubeSense delivers comprehensive observability effortlessly, eliminating the need for code modifications or intricate agent management. It provides end-to-end visibility and correlation across logs, metrics, traces, and events through a single pane of glass, all in a secure and efficient manner. Anomaly detection and root cause analysis are fully automated with AI and DevOps LLM-powered analytics, offering profound insights. In essence, KubeSense is ten times more powerful and one hundred times faster, presenting a formidable challenge to existing solutions in the observability market."KubeSense is not just a new chapter in our journey; it's a testament to our unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence in the observability space. We recognized the inherent limitations of traditional agent-based tools and challenged ourselves to think beyond the status quo,” says Venkatesh Radhakrishnan , Founder and CEO of KubeSense. "KubeSense is the culmination of that challenge, a solution that propels engineering leaders into a new realm of efficiency, scalability, and insight. Our agentless approach offers a level of observability that is not just about monitoring; it's about empowering organizations to anticipate, adapt, and excel."BACKED BY THE BESTKubeSense harnesses the power of telemetry data and transcends conventional observability boundaries by offering a cutting-edge, agentless solution that sets a new standard. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, KubeSense’s angels have believed in the KubeSense vision from the start."KubeSense challenges the status quo and provides an observability solution that truly meets the needs of today's dynamic digital environments,” says Ritesh Kumar Rathi, Head of Engineering, SuperOps. Backed by Anil Kumar Goteti, Founder and CEO, Scapia Cards; Arvind Parthiban, Founder & CEO, SuperOps; Ashish Hemrajani, Founder and CEO, BookMyShow; DeVC; Haresh Ram Chawla, Founding CEO, Network 18; Krishnamoorthy Subramanian, CEO and Cofounder, Chargebee; Kunal Naresh Shah, Founder & CEO, CRED; Mohan K, Founder & CEO, Ippopay; Parikshit Dar, Cofounder, BookMyShow; Rajaraman Santhanam, Cofounder, Chargebee; Ritesh Kumar Rathi, Head of Engineering, SuperOps; Sujeet Kumar, Co-founder, Udaan.ALREADY IN BETATraditional observability is costly. With KubeSense, there’s no observability tax, and engineering teams have been able to scale quickly. Just ask leading Fintech, eCommerce, and AI platform companies like Facilio, Juspay, Klenty, M2P or Threado.JOIN THE OBSERVABILITY PLATFORM EVOLUTIONWe invite you to experience the future of observability with KubeSense. Say goodbye to the constraints of agent-based tools. Learn more about how KubeSense can transform your observability experience and book a demo at KubeSense.ai ABOUT KUBESENSEKubeSense (formerly Tyke.ai) is pioneering the future of observability with its innovative, agentless approach, designed to offer engineering leaders and software developers a more efficient, scalable, and insightful solution compared to traditional agent-based tools. Powered by advanced technologies like eBPF , AI, and LLMs, KubeSense aims to dismantle outdated observability frameworks, promoting more intuitive, cost-effective solutions. KubeSense is committed to redefining the industry and empowering users to achieve new levels of success. KubeSense is headquartered in Austin, TX.

KubeSense is the Observability Platform for the Future