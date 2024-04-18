Going Vertical: Calyxeum Set to Open New Dispensary in Detroit on 4/20
Our work in the community and cannabis space is far from finished as we’re fully aware of the challenges that still exist for minorities who want to enter the industry.”DETROIT, MICHIGAN, USA, April 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Calyxeum, the Detroit-based cannabis cultivator and processor, is set to open its first retail dispensary in Detroit on Saturday, April 20, 2024. The company has partnered with renowned Michigan cannabis retailer Moses Roses to unveil Moses Roses Powered By Calyxeum which will open its doors for the first time on 4/20, considered the most important day of the year in the cannabis industry.
Calyxeum is proudly owned and operated by longtime cannabis industry advocates and native Detroiters Rebecca Colett and LaToyia Rucker, who have been business partners since launching the company in 2019. Located at 6237 Federal St., this new retail dispensary in southwest Detroit is the final piece in a vertically-integrated puzzle for Calyxeum as the organization currently operates two cannabis growing facilities – one in Detroit and one in Lansing, Mich., and one processing facility in Lansing.
The adult-use cannabis retail store will have premium offerings available to all customers age 21+. From bulk flower to packaged varieties, there will be an extensive selection of legal cannabis products to suit every preference. Customers can indulge in an array of boutique flower genetics, Michigan brand gummies and pre-rolls including Calyxeum’s signature dessert gummy line and rosin-infused pre-rolls. All products available for purchase are a testament to Calyxeum’s dedication to quality and innovation which will ensure an unparalleled experience for guests when they visit the dispensary.
By opening Detroit’s newest cannabis dispensary, Colett and Rucker have become two of the very few minority women cannabis dispensary owners in the U.S.
“We’re absolutely thrilled to take this next step in the expansion of our business and building the Calyxeum brand,” said Colett, Calyxeum CEO and co-owner of Moses Roses Powered By Calyxeum. “Being a Black woman-owned and operated, vertically-integrated cannabis company in our hometown of Detroit truly means a lot to us and it’s an achievement that we’re very proud of as we help redefine the cannabis experience.”
Colett is an experienced entrepreneur, technology professional and cannabis advocate. With nearly a decade of experience in the legal medical and adult-use cannabis industry, she has worked alongside the Bureau of Cannabis Control (BCC) in California, the Cannabis Regulatory Agency in Michigan, and the City of Detroit during the development of their social equity licensing programs. She is currently a board member for the National Cannabis Industry Association (NCIA) and serves as vice president of operations for the Minority Cannabis Business Association (MCBA). Colett previously served on the state board of the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws (NORML) and has licensing experience in the California, Maryland and Michigan cannabis markets.
“We’re very happy to see this moment arrive for us as a company and as trailblazers for other minority women in the cannabis industry,” said Rucker, Calyxeum COO and co-owner of Moses Roses Powered By Calyxeum. “Our work in the community and cannabis space is far from finished as we’re fully aware of the challenges that still exist for minorities who want to enter the industry. Let’s take this special day on 4/20 to celebrate our accomplishments and then we’ll continue leading the way for others who also want to make their mark in cannabis.”
Rucker is an experienced entrepreneur, educator and master gardener. As one of the first females to co-own a medical marijuana licensing clinic, she frequently shares her cannabis knowhow with local and national media. She has also been a featured speaker at business and industry events in Michigan and around the country. In addition to all her accomplishments at Calyxeum, Rucker has built quite a career in the fitness industry. She first started as a personal trainer, then as the founder and owner of Kid Fit Childcare Centers which has two metro Detroit locations.
Colett and Rucker along with the rest of their Calyxeum team have all done significant advocacy work in Detroit, throughout the state of Michigan and nationwide as the cannabis industry moves closer to federal legalization. As Detroit natives and successful business leaders in the community, Colett and Rucker will continue giving back to Detroit and the neighborhoods they know, love and generously serve.
Highlights for the 4/20 grand opening of Moses Roses Powered By Calyxeum are set to include product and pricing specials, a live DJ, free food and comedy.
Daily hours of operation for the dispensary are 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. seven days a week.
For more information about Moses Roses, please visit www.mosesroses.com. To learn more about Calyxeum, see calyxeum.com.
