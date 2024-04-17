Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,693 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,328 in the last 365 days.

<Strong>Committing to a Future of Renewable Energy</Strong>

The Commonwealth of Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI) has taken a historic step toward moving toward a cleaner, greener future. Governor Arnold Palacios earlier this week signed the Blue Planet Climate Agreement, a document declaring the CNMI’s  intention to commit itself on the path to a 100% renewable-energy future.

The post <Strong>Committing to a Future of Renewable Energy</Strong> appeared first on Office of CNMI Governor and Lt. Governor.

You just read:

<Strong>Committing to a Future of Renewable Energy</Strong>

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more