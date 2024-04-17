<Strong>Committing to a Future of Renewable Energy</Strong>

The Commonwealth of Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI) has taken a historic step toward moving toward a cleaner, greener future. Governor Arnold Palacios earlier this week signed the Blue Planet Climate Agreement, a document declaring the CNMI’s intention to commit itself on the path to a 100% renewable-energy future.

