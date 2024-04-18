2024 Happy Face Music Festival To Bring A Vibrant and Colorful Celebration of Music and Happiness in Simi Valley
THE ROTARY CLUB OF SIMI SUNRISE PRESENTS THE 2024 HAPPY FACE MUSIC FESTIVALSIMI VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Rotary Club of Simi Sunrise proudly announces the return of the Happy Face Music Festival, hoping to bring smiles to thousands of Simi Valley faces on Memorial Day weekend, May 25, 2024. Now in its third year, the festival is a tribute to Simi Valley’s famous Happy Face Hill, celebrating the joy and unity the landmark brings to the community.
The day-long summertime party is a colorful and vibrant event that marries fun, family-friendly musical performances, and community spirit. The festival is scheduled to take place at Rancho Santa Susana Community Park from 1:00 pm to 7:00 pm.
Eric Kaufman, this year's festival Chair, says, "Our goal is to present the community with a full day of fun, festive summertime vibes, put a smile on your face, and raise money for worthwhile local causes. If you want to smile, sing, dance, and be happy, this year's Happy Face is the place for you!"
Building upon the tremendous success of the previous year, the 2024 festival is expanding its lineup to feature four British performances. This year's theme is "American Love, British Beats."
The headliner is a nationally touring Beatles show, Britain's Finest, with a young and energetic cast capturing the authentic feel and sound of the greatest rock 'n' roll era of all time.
Also taking the stage is Kenny Metcalf as Elton John. Fans who love Elton John will adore Kenny Metcalf! It’s not just the sequins and the big glasses; when Kenny sings, the audience is witness to a real live Elton John performance.
Led Zep-Again appears as Led Zeppelin. Celebrating 35 years in existence, Sony recording artists Led Zepagain is regarded as the most accurate and authentic replication of Led Zeppelin in the world today.
And opening the day of performances is a stunning and hyper-realistic Rolling Stones tribute performed by Jumping Jack Flash.
With tickets available for $25, attendees are promised an immersive festival experience that includes art installations, activities for the kids, band member meet and greets, BBQ trailers, food trucks, and so much more. Kids are free, and parking is free.
Kaufman encourages the community to get tickets early in order to participate and enjoy the event.
“Bring your friends, family, and neighbors, and join us for a day under the sun, surrounded by the scenic beauty of Simi Valley. This festival is not just about enjoying great music; it's about coming together as a community,” says Kaufman.
All proceeds from the Happy Face Music Festival will benefit dozens of local charities and international causes, reinforcing the Rotary Club of Simi Sunrise's commitment to making a positive impact through educational scholarships, youth vocational training, food programs for seniors, and comprehensive health and humanitarian initiatives.
For detailed ticket information and more about the festival lineup, visit the official Happy Face Festival website: www.happyfacemusicfest.com.
About Simi Sunrise Rotary Charitable Foundation
Since 1996, the Simi Sunrise Rotary Charitable Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization, has been at the forefront of community service in Simi Valley. Our mission extends beyond local boundaries, aiming to provide educational, vocational, and health support worldwide.
###
