Flag Lowering for Paul Barnes

The University of Nebraska at Omaha (UNO) flag will be lowered on Wednesday, April 17, in memory of retiree Paul Barnes, Ph.D., who recently passed away. The thoughts and condolences of the university community are with Paul’s loved ones during this time. Read the full obituary.

About Paul

Paul started his career at UNO on Aug. 23, 1999, and retired from his role as Associate Dean of the UNO College of Education, Health, and Human Sciences (CEHHS) on July 1, 2021.

He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Barbara Rollogas (Ted) and Richard E. Barnes (Darlene). He is survived by his best friend and wife, Karrie A. Barnes; children, Paul K. Barnes (Lauren) and Ella M. Barnes; stepchildren, Katelyn A. Lehman (Titus), Karlie A. Peters (Christian), and Kole A. Rowan; and siblings, Bari Chadd (Tim Mumm), Kathy Henderson, Susan Sullivan, and Richard B. Barnes (Nova). Paul was blessed with numerous nieces and nephews, neighbors, and dear friends.

Paul Barnes was a very special person, not only in his role of CEHHS Associate Dean, but other UNO leadership roles where he used his special expertise and personal talents in Counseling. He was also a cheerful and kind friend, on so many levels, to so many at UNO. Paul passed away in Omaha on Sunday morning, after a heroic battle with Cancer, and where he became yet again, a true role model for all of us, with his family close by with him. His family had honored one of his final wishes to pass away in Omaha, identifying further how very special all of us were to him, and that he called Omaha a special home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made by performing one act of kindness for a stranger in Paul's memory. Neal Grandgenett, Ph.D., Interim Dean of the College of Education, Health, and Human Sciences (CEHHS)