Flag Lowering for Paul Barnes
The University of Nebraska at Omaha (UNO) flag will be lowered on Wednesday, April 17, in memory of retiree Paul Barnes, Ph.D., who recently passed away. The thoughts and condolences of the university community are with Paul’s loved ones during this time. Read the full obituary.
About Paul
Paul started his career at UNO on Aug. 23, 1999, and retired from his role as Associate Dean of the UNO College of Education, Health, and Human Sciences (CEHHS) on July 1, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Barbara Rollogas (Ted) and Richard E. Barnes (Darlene). He is survived by his best friend and wife, Karrie A. Barnes; children, Paul K. Barnes (Lauren) and Ella M. Barnes; stepchildren, Katelyn A. Lehman (Titus), Karlie A. Peters (Christian), and Kole A. Rowan; and siblings, Bari Chadd (Tim Mumm), Kathy Henderson, Susan Sullivan, and Richard B. Barnes (Nova). Paul was blessed with numerous nieces and nephews, neighbors, and dear friends.
Visitation
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 17, from 5 to 7 P.M. at West Center Chapel (7805 W. Center Rd.).
Celebration of Life
A celebration of life will be held the following day, Thursday, April 18, at 10:30 A.M. at Love Church (20120 Blue Sage Parkway). To view a live broadcast of the celebration of life, please visit the Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries website and click the “Live Cast” button at the top of the home page.