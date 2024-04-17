Attorney General’s Office secures guilty plea from Hill County man for incest, sexual abuse of children">Attorney General’s Office secures guilty plea from Hill County man for incest, sexual abuse of children HELENA – A Hill County man pleaded guilty M…

April 17, 2024

HELENA – A Hill County man pleaded guilty Monday in Hill County District Court to one count of incest and one count of sexual abuse of children, Attorney General Austin Knudsen announced today.

William Ramirez, 41, admitted to law enforcement in December 2021 that he was sending sexually explicit messages and photos of himself to a 15-year-old girl who lived out-of-state. During the investigation, officers also discovered that Ramirez was inappropriately touching the girl around 2018 and 2019 before she eventually moved out of Montana. At one time, the girl also found a camera in her shower.

The sentencing hearing is scheduled for June 25, 2024. The state will be asking the court to sentence Ramirez to the Montana State Prison for a total of 40 years with 20 years suspended.

Prosecution Services Bureau Chief and Assistant Attorney General Daniel Guzynski prosecuted the case. The case was investigated by the Hill County Sheriff’s Office and the Harve Police Department.