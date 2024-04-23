Zurvita Announces Third Orphan Sponsorship in East Africa to Celebrate Serving 1.4 MILLION MEALS to the Hungry
EINPresswire.com/ -- Zurvita is a faith-driven company that provides on-the-go, all-natural drinks for busy families. It has pledged to change lives in the most desolate parts of the world in partnership with SERV International, Zurvita feeds the hungry in poverty-stricken areas in East Africa. For every 200,000 meals served, Zurvita sponsors a child from SERV International’s House of Hope orphanage in Kenya. In celebration of another 200,000 meals served, bringing the total number to 1.4 million, Zurvita announces the sponsorship of Elimlim, allowing SERV to cover all of the child’s expenses at the House of Hope. Elimlim’s care also includes two life-saving heart surgeries. In the House of Hope Christian environment, children receive nutritious food, clean water, clothing, shelter, education, vocational training, medical care, and spiritual development. SERV provides a transitional program for teens aging out at the age of 18 who are either in high school, trade school, college, or beginning their careers. Elimlim is the third child sponsored by Zurvita, joining Tebow and Arukudi, both sponsored in 2023. To reach the 1.4 million mark, Zurvita has pledged to provide meals for the hungry based on the number of products they have sold.
“This is a beautiful full-circle moment. Our mission to spread hope and compassion means that when our customers buy our all-natural products to nourish their kids and loved ones, they also nourish poverty-stricken families on the other side of the world,” says CEO Jay Shafer. “We’ve seen Tebo and Arukundi flourish at the House of Hope and are now elated to sponsor Elimlim on his way to a transformed life with a future full of possibilities.”
Elimlim is a resilient soul who has conquered adversity with a radiant smile. He was orphaned in Kanamkermer Village and survived on his own by knocking on doors, seeking help and kindness wherever he could find it. Born with a fragile heart, Elimlim faced life-threatening risks in his daily activities until he found refuge at the House of Hope. Thanks to consistent support from SERV and Zurvita, he underwent life-saving surgery, with another on the way. Despite his challenges, Elimlim's smile shines brightly.
About Zurvita
Zurvita is a faith-based company that aims to empower people to believe in themselves with products that help them take control of their health and happiness. Zurvita’s philanthropic endeavors include Zeal for Meals, a program committed to the fight against world hunger by providing one million meals to hungry families around the globe. Zurvita was a finalist for the Greater Good Awards by Glossy Magazine in 2023 and was awarded 17 MarCom Awards for excellence in marketing and communication in 2023.
