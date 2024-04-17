Wig Medical Celebrates Record Two-Year Anniversary - Hundreds of Certifications for Cranial Prosthesis Specialists
I am proud to help bring more attention to the hair loss community. We are getting more people involved to help those with hair loss challenges. More is to come from Wig Medical in 2024!”ATANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wig Medical continues their ascent to the top of the Medical Wig sector.
— India Mason
Their two-year anniversary celebrates the hundreds of Cranial Prosthesis Specialists that have graduated from their renown course. Wig Medical is acknowledged as the #1 Cranial Prosthesis Specialist Certification Course and has continued to grow its base course along with 5 additional courses to help business owners succeed in the medical wig industry and help those suffering from hair loss.
The Medical Wig Business is an exciting opportunity to learn a business that will generate income. Especially in that students are taught how to collect payments from insurance companies. The course details appropriate medical terminology, types of medical-related hair loss, insurance compliance, marketing tips, and strategies. Once certified, students can provide insurance-covered wigs to clients who suffer from medical-related hair loss.
Upon completing the course, students who order the "Medical Wig Certification (All Courses + Physical Kit" will receive a Cranial Prosthesis Specialist Kit.
Inside the kit includes:
Framed Certificate
Custom Lab Coat
Spiral Notebook Printed 42-Page Starter Guide.
Wig Medical Notepad & Pen.
Wig Medical Sticker
Medical Grade Hair Replacement offers a game-changing solution for individuals who want to enhance their appearance and regain confidence. With cutting-edge techniques and high-quality materials, Medical Grade Hair Replacement provides a natural and seamless look that is indistinguishable from real hair. This innovative solution is not just about aesthetics, but about enabling individuals to fully enjoy their lives with a beautiful head of hair.
Whether it's for personal reasons or a career path, Medical Grade Hair Replacement offers a way to embrace life with confidence and style. Moreover, the Wig Medical courses have empowered many people to build rewarding careers, as they learn to create custom wigs and help others feel good about themselves.
Student Testimonials always tell the story.
Take a look at what Cinderella Hancock, had to say, “Best Course Ever! I have been wanting to be a Cranial Prosthesis Specialist for about the last six years. When I say this course was everything and more. The course gave you step by step and it was very informative. I'm glad that I took this course and I should have done it sooner.”
Yolanda Newkirk made these comments, “Feeling Empowered. Someone sent this pre course to me, and I didn’t think that I was interested. As a licensed cosmetologist with 32 years in the industry, I must say that I am impressed with how engaging it was. The information was impactful and I am looking forward to taking the certification and taking my business to the next level. Congratulations to Ms. India for putting this together.”
India Mason
Wig Medical
+1 404-851-0090
service@wigmedical.com
