State Healthcare Facility Management Changing

April 17, 2024

A new administrator has been named for the Veterans’ Home of Wyoming (VHW) in Buffalo with interim leadership also now in place for the Wyoming Life Resource Center (WLRC) in Lander. Both facilities are operated by the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH).

Greg Meredith, a Buffalo native and licensed nursing home administrator, is now leading VHW as the facility’s administrator. He joins the VHW team from a social work position at the Wyoming Life Resource Center.

Stefan Johansson, WDH director, said Meredith has deep experience in patient care, behavioral analysis and leadership.

“I know Greg is excited to get back to his hometown and we’re very happy to have him join us in building upon on the wonderful progress we have made at this important and special facility,” Johansson said.

Johansson also thanked Jeff Clark, manager of the WDH Community Living Section, for filling in at VHW following the retirement of former administrator Bruce Allison earlier this year.

At the WLRC in Lander, James West has been named as interim administrator following the resignation of Jeremy Forbis to accept a private sector position.

West also works as the administrator of the WLRC intermediate care facility.

Matt Petry, Behavioral Health Division senior administrator with WDH, said he appreciates West’s willingness to step into the interim role as WLRC’s overall leader. A search for a permanent administrator is planned.

“With James’ leadership and the overall efforts of our dedicated staff in Lander, I look forward to the continuation of the exemplary care provided to the residents we serve there,” Petry said.

Operating in Buffalo since 1903 to serve Wyoming veterans, VHW, part of the WDH Aging Division, offers domiciliary care, which is similar to assisted living care, as well as skilled nursing care, which is widely known as nursing home care.

WLRC, part of the WDH Behavioral Health Division, provides high-level intermediate and long-term care and services to individuals in Wyoming who are hard to place, have high medical needs or with exceptionally difficult behaviors.