Mango Cannabis Company to Host Exciting Events Across All Locations for the Grand Opening at the Enid Location on "420"

MANGO CANNABIS COMPANY - ENID, OKLAHOMA

Mango Cannabis, a leading cannabis enterprise headquartered in Oklahoma is pleased to announce and celebrate the newest dispensary in Enid, Oklahoma on 420

We're thrilled to bring our 8th location to Oklahoma. We want every patient to leave our dispensary feeling like they have had a custom experience created for them .” — Kevin Pattah, CEO

ENID, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Mango Cannabis Company to Host Exciting Events Across All Locations for Grand Opening Celebration on "420".

Enid, Oklahoma - April 18, 2024 - Mango Cannabis Company, a leading cannabis enterprise headquartered in Oklahoma, is pleased to announce the inauguration of its latest dispensary in Enid, Oklahoma. The Enid establishment, located at 421 S Van Buren Street, commenced operations on November 1, 2023.

In conjunction with the opening of its latest dispensary in Enid, Mango Cannabis Company eagerly anticipates hosting a series of exciting events in each location to mark this special occasion. Join us for our grand opening event in Enid on April 20th, 2024, to celebrate this exciting milestone! Each store will be buzzing with activity as we host Bogos (Buy One, Get One), Gamer Giveaways, loot chest giveaways, and more! Don't miss out on this special occasion as we celebrate a gamer 420 and our grand opening event. We invite cannabis enthusiasts and members of the community to come together and join in the festivities. It's a celebration you won't want to miss!

About Mango Cannabis:

Mango Cannabis is dedicated to providing a knowledgeable and caring experience for all patients across the state. Operating in full compliance with Oklahoma State Question 788, Mango Cannabis offers the widest range of medicinal marijuana options, striving to prioritize patient needs. The company is committed to ensuring a safe and welcoming experience for patients at all stages of their visit.

What sets Mango Cannabis Company apart is the emphasis on building strong personal relationships with every patient, ensuring a comprehensive experience at our stores. "We're thrilled to bring our 8th location to Oklahoma, serving communities across the state. We want every patient to leave our dispensary feeling like they have had a custom experience created for them,” said Kevin Pattah, CEO.

At Mango Cannabis, an Oklahoma based company, we take pride in providing patients with the highest quality cannabis nature has to offer, without compromise. We set a high standard by employing knowledgeable staff to enhance the purchasing experience while providing valuable education. For the last five years, our dedication to superior patient care and community outreach has been recognized by the cannabis community.

We're honored to have been nominated as "Best Dispensary" by 405 Magazine in 2020 and 2021. Additionally, we were featured in the Spring 2022 edition of Sesh's Oklahoma magazine for Top Picks. High Times have recognized Mango Cannabis for our outstanding support of the veterans community, which is an initiative we hold close to our hearts.

To celebrate the grand opening festivities, patients are invited to join us on Saturday, April 20, 2024. Mango will host food, games, music, giveaways, and specials for patients. Visitors must present a state-issued medical ID or caregiver card to participate.

For media inquiries regarding the grand opening of Mango Cannabis Enid, please contact us via email at info@mangocannabis.com.

