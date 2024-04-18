The Heart Monitors and Mothers Against Campus Antisemitism (MACA) Launch Provocative Webinar Series
The series will explore and unravel how Gen Z feels about the war in the Middle EastNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Heart Monitors, in collaboration with Mothers Against Campus Antisemitism (MACA), proudly announces "How Did We Get Here?"—a gripping three-part webinar series aimed at unveiling the why of the complexities of contemporary antisemitism and its prevalence on college campuses from the standpoint of Gen Z overall, Gen Z Muslims, and Gen Z Jews.
The series, commencing on April 18th at 8 pm ET, hopes to offer insights to concerned parents and grandparents and the wider community into how their kids and their peers truly feel, what they face, and how we got here.
Webinar Series Details:
- Session One: The Increasing Power of Free Palestine: Why Our Messaging Doesn’t Work** - A deep dive into the narratives surrounding the Free Palestine movement and why current counter-messaging is failing.
- Session Two: Gen Z: The Feelings Generation - What does Gen Z Think and Feel About the War? What Has Shifted?** - An exploration of the generational changes in perceptions and emotions regarding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
- Session Three: What Our Kids Really Think and What Do We Do?- A strategic session focused on understanding the true sentiments of our youth and formulating effective responses.
Each webinar will have a Q and A and end in a discussion with the objective of inciting intergenerational dialogue and more proactive and different approaches.
"Gen Z is what we term “the feelings generation.” This war is emblematic of wider issues with “Free Palestine” as their battle cry. We are grateful for this opportunity to share and have a dialogue with MACA members so that we can collectively start to work to solve the long term counter to "Free Palestine" while short term optimizing what is currently being done", says Robin Lemberg co- founder of The Heart Monitors. "Our company is focused on helping nonprofits and brands overall to get to the feelings behind the facts of complex issues to incite positive change. Feelings reign in this propaganda war and our mission is to provide a deeper understanding on how to connect through feelings to incite change."
“The Heart Monitors is tackling tough questions that we think are essential in equipping parents and educators with the insights to support our children in navigating these complex issues and will help us reframe how we approach these issues with our children” comments Emma Law-Oppman, a leading figure at MACA.
Registration is now open for this unmissable event. Participants are encouraged to reserve their spot to engage with expert analysis and contribute to a pivotal conversation:
Registration link: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_fgt2wXgGTN2XYt74xpPhEw
For additional information or to arrange interviews, please contact Warren Cohn whose information is listed below.
Warren Cohn
RocketShipPR
+1 917-796-7463
Warren@RocketshipPR.com