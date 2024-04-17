International Urs Mubarak Commemorates the Life and Legacy of Hazrat El Sheikh Syed Mubarik Ali Shah Gillani

Sheikh Syed Noorul Hussein Shah Gillani (right) tours the grounds of the Holy Darbar with keynote speaker Syed Israr ul Hassan (middle) and Dewan Ahmad Masood Chishti (left) who delivered the closing dua of the Urs program.

The sons and Talibs of Hazrat El Sheikh Syed Mubarik Ali Shah Gillani carry the beautifully hand-embroidered chaddar to his Holy Darbar.