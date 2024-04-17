Submit Release
Updated with video: MPD Searching for NE Armed Robbery Suspect

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District are seeking the community’s help to locate an armed robbery suspect in Northeast.

On Tuesday, April 16, 2024, at approximately 10:29 a.m., the victim was standing in the 800 block of 52nd Street, Northeast, when he was approached by the suspect, who pointed a gun at the victim and demanded money. The victim complied, and the suspect took the money and fled.

The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos and video below:

https://youtu.be/TAtAn3594cM

Anyone who can identify this suspect or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24056928

###

