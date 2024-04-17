April 17, 2024 - Attorney General Miyares Demands Biden Administration Address Missing Migrant Children Crisis

Commonwealth of Virginia

Attorney General Miyares Demands Biden Administration Address Missing Migrant Children Crisis

RICHMOND, VA – Attorney General Jason Miyares today sent a letter to Health and Human Services Secretary Becerra about the missing migrant children crisis in Virginia. The Attorney General first addressed concerns that the welfare and safety of unaccompanied minors were not being prioritized in a February 29th letter to President Biden and the Secretary.

The letter called for the Office of Refugee Resettlement (“ORR”) to revise its policies to notify local governments when migrant children are placed in their jurisdictions. It was ignored.

In light of the lack of response Attorney General Miyares is demanding more coordination between federal, state, and local governments to address this horrifying problem.

“The federal government has lost track of 85,000 migrant children. This is unacceptable. Local law enforcement cannot protect and ensure the well-being of children they don’t know exist,” said Attorney General Miyares. “No child should be dropped off at a strange home without proper vetting and safeguards to ensure their safety. President Biden is unable to protect American citizens and the unaccompanied minors he welcomes in with his open border policies.”

The letter calls for:

Revision of ORR unaccompanied minor children policies to include the immediate notification of child placements with local governments; Safety status of the existing unaccompanied minors in the state of Virginia; and Grant the Office of the Attorney General access to the sponsor data for sponsors in Virginia, along with any possible criminal history, to allow local governments to better protect these children.

Read the full letter here:

