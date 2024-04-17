Consorzio Tutela Grana Padano selects Barabino & Partners USA for communication and promotion in the United States
EINPresswire.com/ -- Consorzio Tutela Grana Padano (Grana Padano Protection Consortium), the organization responsible for protecting and promoting Grana Padano, one of the most well-known and appreciated PDO cheeses in the world, has entrusted Barabino & Partners USA, a communication agency based in New York and part of the Barabino & Partners Group, with the management of communication through PR activities and institutional relations for Grana Padano PDO in the US market.
With an annual production of over 5.4 million wheels in 2023, of which over 47% was exported, Grana Padano represents an excellence of Made in Italy and is an important ambassador of Italian gastronomic culture worldwide.
The agreement with Barabino & Partners USA represents an important step for Consorzio Tutela Grana Padano in strengthening its presence in the US market, one of the most strategic for the Italian agri-food sector. Barabino & Partners USA has proven experience in communication and promotion of Italian brands in the United States, with a team of highly qualified professionals and an in-depth knowledge of the American market.
The agency will be responsible for developing and implementing integrated communication activities for Grana Padano with the aim of strengthening its position as an important ambassador of Made in Italy, enhancing its various social and cultural initiatives.
"We are excited to collaborate with Consorzio Tutela Grana Padano," said Marco Lastrico, CEO of Barabino & Partners USA. "The Grana Padano Protection Consortium is a fundamental organization for
the protection and valorization of one of the most iconic cheeses of the Italian tradition, and we are proud to represent them in a dynamic and challenging market such as the United States."
"With Barabino & Partners USA, we have found an ideal partner for the promotion of Grana Padano in the United States," said Stefano Berni, General Director of Consorzio Tutela Grana Padano. "The agency has proven experience in the food sector and a deep understanding of the American market. We are confident that this collaboration will allow us to achieve our objectives and strengthen the position of Grana Padano in the United States."
For press inquiries, please contact:
Marco Lastrico
Barabino & Partners USA
