Subdomains of the Helicobacter pylori Cag T4SS outer membrane core complex exhibit structural independence

In this study, we expand our understanding of the roles of CagT, CagM, and the AP region of CagY in the organization of the H. pylori Cag T4SS OMCC. We use single-particle cryo-EM analysis and mass spectrometry to investigate the structure and composition of OMCCs purified from ∆cagT and ∆cagM mutant strains, and we analyze the structure of OMCCs purified from an H. pylori strain lacking the CagY AP (CagY∆AP). We show that OMCCs purified from the CagY∆AP mutant have structures similar to those of WT OMCCs, except for the absence of the CagY AP region. Complexes purified from the ΔcagT mutant lack CagT and Cag3, leading to destabilization of the OMC, but maintain a structured PR. Similarly, complexes purified from the ΔcagM mutant lack CagM, CagT, and Cag3 and no longer have a structured OMC, but retain a structured PR. These data indicate that CagX and CagY are sufficient for maintaining a stable PR, but the structural organization of the OMC requires four proteins (CagX, CagY, CagT, and CagM). These results highlight the numerous protein–protein interactions required for OMC organization, the unexpected structural independence of the OMC and PR subdomains, and the finding that the organization of the OMCC does not require the CagY AP.

The PR of the Cag T4SS sits directly below the OMC in the periplasm ( Fig 1 ). This part of the OMCC contains CagY and CagX in a stoichiometric ratio of 1:1 ( Fig 1A ). Although the PR has a different symmetry than the OMC, it is physically connected to the OMC by both CagY and CagX, which bridge the symmetry mismatch in a way that has not been fully defined ( Chung et al, 2019 ; Sheedlo et al, 2020 ). The stalk, spanning the distance between the PR and the IM, is the least characterized region of the OMCC because of the very low-resolution map available for this part of the structure ( Chung et al, 2019 ) ( Fig 1C and D ). The composition and potential symmetry of the stalk have not been determined.

(A) Molecular models of the OMC and PR rotated 90° around the x-axis (PDB: 6X6S and 6X6J ). The outer membrane cap (OMC) has 14-fold symmetry, and the periplasmic ring (PR) has 17-fold symmetry. Colors for each protein in the OMC and PR are maintained throughout all panels (A, B, C, D). (B) One asymmetric unit of the OMC consists of CagY:CagX:CagT:CagM:Cag3 (1:1:2:2:5 ratio), and the PR consists of CagX:CagY (1:1 ratio). (C) Cross-section of molecular models of the OMC and PR in relation to the bacterial outer and inner membranes (OM and IM, respectively). There is no high-resolution structure of the stalk region of the OMCC (position indicated by thin black lines). (C, D) Cartoon depiction of the cross-section of the Cag T4SS OMCC shown in panel (C).

(A) FSC of the ∆cagM PR EM map with C17 applied symmetry ( EMD-42393 ). For estimation of the resolution of this map, the criterion of a “loose mask” at FSC = 0.5 was used (dotted black line). The blue line represents FSC = 0.143. The resolution measurement of 8.5 Å matches the features seen in this map and agrees with the local resolution calculations reported in panel C (compared with the more aggressive 4.1 Å resolution calculated using a “tight mask” at FSC = 0.143). (B) Angular particle distribution of the ∆cagM PR EM map with C17 applied symmetry. (C) Map of local resolution of the ∆cagM PR EM map with C17 applied symmetry.

(A) Data processing was carried out in cryoSPARC v. 4.2.1. A total of 2,663 movies were collected. 78,268 particles were selected by template picking in cryoSPARC. After iterative 2D classification, the best 2D classes were combined and used for an ab initio 3D reconstruction designating two 3D classes and no applied symmetry. The resulting 3D maps looked similar to previous structures of the outer membrane core complex PR and did not have density resembling the outer membrane cap. To attempt to resolve the outer membrane cap, the best ab initio 3D volume (dashed box, 3,009 particles) was used as the initial model in a non-uniform refinement that imposed C14 symmetry. Applying C14 symmetry did not yield an interpretable map. To determine a higher resolution structure of the ∆cagM PR, the best ab initio 3D volume (dashed box, 3,009 particles) was used as the initial model in a non-uniform refinement that imposed 17-fold symmetry (C17). Local refinements were used to determine a higher resolution map of the PR with 17-fold symmetry, resulting in a map that reached 8.5 Å resolution. (B) Representative motion-corrected micrograph with two particles circled in white. Scale bar, 100 nm.

We collected a cryo-EM dataset and analyzed the resulting particles using 2D and 3D single-particle cryo-EM approaches ( Fig S6A and B , Table S1). In the 2D averages, the ∆cagM complexes have no structured OMC ( Fig 4B ), in contrast to the well-defined OMC visible in WT OMCCs ( Fig 2C ); however, there is density for the PR with clear secondary structural features and 17-fold symmetry ( Fig 4B and C ). 3D reconstruction of these particles confirmed the observations based on analysis of the 2D averages and showed there was no structured density for the OMC ( Fig S6A ). However, the ∆cagM complexes still have a structurally defined PR. The 3D reconstruction of the PR from the ∆cagM mutant reached 8.5 Å with 17-fold symmetry imposed ( Fig S7A–C ), and secondary structural features expected at this resolution were visible in the map ( Fig 4D–F ). We can place molecular models of the regions of CagY (residues 1,469–1,603) and CagX (residues 32–130, 261–323) found in the PR directly into this density ( Fig 4F ), showing that these parts of CagX and CagY remain structured in the ∆cagM background. Although there are some subtle differences between the 3D structure of the ∆cagM PR and WT PR ( Fig S3D ), this analysis shows that the ∆cagM PR, even without a structured OMC, retains its overall structural organization. Therefore, these results indicate that CagM is required for CagT and Cag3 association with the OMCC, is required for the structural organization of the OMC, and is not required for maintaining the structural organization of the PR.

(A) Representative negative stain image of complexes purified from the ∆cagM mutant. Scale bar, 100 nm. (B) Representative cryo-EM 2D class averages of T4SS complexes purified from the ∆cagM mutant. * represents class shown enlarged and cropped in panel (C). Side length of box, 384 Å. (C) Enlarged 2D class (*) with 17-fold symmetry highlighted. (D, E) 8.5 Å resolution 3D EM density map of the PR with 17-fold applied symmetry. Structure in panel (D) is shown from the perspective of an outer-to-inner membrane view. One asymmetric unit (ASU) of the PR EM density map, which contains CagX and CagY, is colored in blue. Structure shown in panel (E) is rotated 90° around the x-axis in relation to structure shown in (D). Dashed box identifies ASU enlarged in panel (F). (F) Enlarged view of one ASU of the PR. EM density is transparent blue. Molecular models of the regions of CagY (brown, residues 1,469–1,603) and CagX (yellow, residues 32–130, 261–323) found in the WT PR (PDB: 6X6J ) have been placed into the EM density.

LC-MS/MS analysis of complexes purified from the ∆cagM mutant showed that the preparations contained CagX and CagY, but lacked CagT, CagM, and Cag3 ( Table 1 ), matching the previous immunoblot analysis ( Frick-Cheng et al, 2016 ). Examination of the mutant particles by negative stain revealed thin rings similar to complexes purified from the ∆cagT mutant ( Figs 2B and 4A ). We speculate that the ability to visualize these structures in the current study but not in a previous study ( Frick-Cheng et al, 2016 ) is attributable to the use of larger volume bacterial cultures and improved purification strategies.

(A) GS-FSC of the CagY∆AP OMC EM map with C14 applied symmetry ( EMD-42290 ). FSC = 0.143 line is marked. (B) Angular particle distribution of the CagY∆AP OMC EM map with C14 applied symmetry. (C) Map of local resolution of the CagY∆AP OMC EM map with C14 applied symmetry. (D) FSC of the CagY∆AP PR EM map with C17 applied symmetry ( EMD-42392 ). FSC = 0.143 line is marked. (E) Angular particle distribution of the CagY∆AP PR EM map with C17 applied symmetry. (F) Map of local resolution of the CagY∆AP PR EM map with C17 applied symmetry.

(A) Data processing was carried out in cryoSPARC v. 4.2.1. A total of 11,269 movies were collected. 633,415 particles were selected by template picking in cryoSPARC. After iterative 2D classification, the particles from the best 2D classes were chosen for further refinement without symmetry (22,643 particles). The C1 reconstruction reached 6.8 Å resolution after non-uniform and local masked refinements. Focused refinements and particle subtraction were used to determine higher resolution maps of the outer membrane cap with 14-fold symmetry, resulting in a map that reached 3.8 Å resolution. Similar steps were applied to determine a higher resolution map of the PR but applying 17-fold symmetry and using masks specific for the PR, resulting in a map that reached 6.6 Å resolution. (B) Representative motion-corrected micrograph with two particles circled in white. Scale bar, 100 nm. (C) 6.8 Å resolution structure of the CagYΔAP OMCC with no applied symmetry (C1). (D) 3.8 Å resolution structure of the CagYΔAP OMC with 14-fold applied symmetry (C14). (E) 6.6 Å resolution structure of the CagYΔAP PR with 17-fold applied symmetry (C17).

(A) Representative negative stain image of OMCCs purified from the CagY∆AP mutant. Scale bar, 100 nm. (B) Cryo-EM 2D class averages of “en face” and side views of OMCCs purified from the CagY∆AP mutant strain. The white arrow in one of the side-view 2D averages marks the position where the CagY AP region would be in WT complexes. Side length of box, 600 Å. (C, D) 3.8 Å resolution 3D EM density map of the CagY∆AP outer membrane cap (OMC) with 14-fold applied symmetry. En face view of the OMC in panel (C) is shown from the perspective of looking from the outside to the inside of the bacteria (i.e., outer to inner membrane), and the cross-section of the OMC map in panel (D) is rotated 90° on the x-axis. Dashed box is the region shown enlarged in panel (E). Position of CagY shown in blue, and model AP domain (missing in structure) in green. (E) Enlarged EM density of the position of one CagY in the CagY∆AP OMC map (transparent blue). EM density is transparent blue with the molecular model of WT CagY (from PDB: 6X6J ) placed into the CagY∆AP OMC map. CagY residues 1,677–1,909 are shown in brown with the AP (residues 1,793–1,863) shown in green. (F, G) 6.6 Å resolution 3D EM density map of the PR with 17-fold applied symmetry. One asymmetric unit of the EM density map is colored in blue. Structure in panel (F) is shown from the perspective of an outer-to-inner membrane view, and the cross-section of the map of the PR in panel (G) is rotated 90° on the x-axis. Dashed box is the region shown in panel (H). (H) Enlarged EM density of one asymmetric unit of the PR (transparent blue). Molecular models of the regions of CagY (brown, residues 1,469–1,603) and CagX (yellow, residues 32–130, 261–323) found in the WT PR (PDB: 6X6J ) have been placed into the CagY∆AP EM density map.

Overall, these analyses show that CagT is required for the stable association of Cag3 with the OMCC and is essential for the structural organization of CagM, CagX, and CagY within the OMC. However, even in the absence of an organized OMC, the overall structural organization of the PR is maintained.

(A, B, C, D) One asymmetric unit of the cryo-EM maps of ∆cagT PR (A), CagY ∆AP OMC (B), CagY ∆AP PR (C), and ∆cagM PR (D) (transparent blue) with fitted WT OMC and PR models is shown (PDB: 6X6S or 6X6J ). The colors of the proteins fitted into the EM density map are listed to the side. The resolution of the EM density map and cross-correlation values are shown below each labeled structure. The cross-correlation values measure either the fit of the mutant map to the WT model of an asymmetric unit (map to model) or the fit of the mutant map to the WT map (map to map). WT maps are either EMDB 22081 or 20021.

3D reconstructions of complexes purified from the ∆cagT mutant confirmed the 2D analysis. Although there is amorphous density in the 3D reconstruction that can be attributed to the OMC, the density is extremely noisy with no apparent secondary structural features or symmetry ( Fig S1 ). Although the mass spectrometry analysis detected CagM, CagY, and CagX in the samples, including CagY and CagX peptides from regions localized in the OMC, neither the 2D averages nor the 3D reconstruction showed any defined structural features that can be attributed to these proteins in the OMC. However, the ∆cagT complexes still have a structurally defined PR. A 3D structure of the PR with 17-fold symmetry applied reached 8.0 Å resolution ( Fig S2A–C ) and had secondary structural features that made it possible to place molecular models for CagY (residues 1,469–1,603) and CagX (residues 32–130, 261–323) built from the WT PR EM density map into the ∆cagT PR density map ( Fig 2F–H ). Although there are some minor differences between the high-resolution WT PR model and the ∆cagT PR map ( Fig S3A ), likely because of the heterogeneity in the ∆cagT particles, the overall structural integrity of the PR is preserved.

(A) Data processing was carried out in cryoSPARC v. 4.2.1. A total of 3,442 movies were collected. 310,039 particles were selected by template picking in cryoSPARC. After seven rounds of iterative 2D classification, the 8,415 particles in the best 2D classes were used for an ab initio 3D reconstruction designating two classes with no applied symmetry (C1). The resulting 3D maps looked similar to previous structures of the outer membrane core complex PR and did not have density resembling the outer membrane cap. One of the ab initio 3D volumes (dashed box) was used as the initial model for two non-uniform refinements of the 8,415 particle dataset, designating either C14 or C17 symmetries. Neither of the resulting maps had interpretable secondary features. However, because the 2D class averages shown in Fig 2 clearly showed 17-fold symmetry, an ab initio 3D reconstruction was done using 8,415 particles, designating two classes, and imposing C17 symmetry. The 3D class that looked like the PR (5,706 particles) was further refined in cryoSPARC using local refinement, C17 imposed symmetry, a rotation search of 10˚, and a solvent mask. This resulted in a 3D structure of the PR at 8 Å resolution ( EMD-42395 ). (B) Representative motion-corrected micrograph with two particles circled in white. Scale bar, 100 nm.

To examine this more closely, we collected a cryo-EM dataset of complexes purified from the ∆cagT mutant and used 2D and 3D single-particle analysis to characterize the complexes ( Fig S1A and B , Table S1). The “en face” views of 2D classes of mutant particles contain none of the secondary structural features of the OMC that usually dominate this view of WT OMCCs ( Fig 2C and D ), indicating that this part of the complex is no longer stably organized in the absence of CagT. However, the averages did show the presence of a structured ring, ∼19 nm in diameter with 17-fold symmetry ( Fig 2E ). This is the same width and symmetry as the PR in WT OMCCs ( Fig 1A ). Thus, 2D analysis of the cryo-EM images indicates that T4SS complexes lacking CagT no longer have a structured OMC but appear to retain an organized PR.

(A, B) Representative negative stain images of Cag T4SS complexes purified from WT (A) or ∆cagT (B) mutants. Scale bars, 100 nm. (C) Representative cryo-EM 2D class of averages of an “en face” and side view of WT outer membrane core complexes. Side length of box, 836 Å. (D) Representative cryo-EM 2D class averages of T4SS complexes purified from the ∆cagT mutant. Side length of box, 384 Å. * represents class shown enlarged and cropped in panel (E). (E) Enlarged 2D class with 17-fold symmetry marked. (F, G) 8 Å resolution 3D EM density map of the PR with 17-fold applied symmetry. Structure in panel (F) is shown from the perspective of the outer-to-inner membrane view, and the structure in panel (G) is rotated 90° on the x-axis. One asymmetric unit of the PR EM density map, which contains CagX and CagY, is colored in blue. (H) Enlarged view of one asymmetric unit of the ∆cagT PR. EM density is transparent blue. Molecular models of the regions of CagY (brown, residues 1,469–1,603) and CagX (yellow, residues 32–130, 261–323) found in the WT PR (PDB: 6X6J ) have been placed into the EM density.

Using mass spectrometry, negative stain EM, and single-particle cryo-EM analyses, we analyzed the composition and structure of Cag T4SS complexes purified from the ∆cagT mutant. Liquid chromatography–tandem mass spectrometry (LC-MS/MS) analysis of T4SS complexes purified from the ∆cagT mutant showed that the samples contained CagX, CagY, and CagM, but lacked Cag3 and CagT ( Table 1 ). These results concur with previous immunoblot results ( Frick-Cheng et al, 2016 ). As before, negative stain EM showed that complexes isolated from the ∆cagT mutant differed markedly from WT OMCCs ( Fig 2A ), with only ∼19-nm-wide thin rings visible in the images of T4SS complexes purified from the ∆cagT mutant ( Fig 2B ). However, now with a better understanding of the overall Cag T4SS OMCC structure, we recognized that these rings have a size and appearance similar to the PR of the OMCC.

Discussion

In this study, we investigated the roles of individual H. pylori Cag T4SS OMCC proteins in the stability of the OMCC. Previous studies of H. pylori deletion mutants lacking OMCC components, using low-resolution negative stain EM and cryo-ET approaches, provided preliminary evidence that there were differences in how the individual proteins contribute to the overall OMCC structural organization and stability. OMCCs could not be purified at all from ∆cagY and ∆cagX mutants, and the Cag T4SS was not visible by cryo-ET analysis in bacteria lacking either CagY or CagX (Frick-Cheng et al, 2016; Hu et al, 2019). In contrast, structured OMCCs, composed of CagY, CagX, CagM, and CagT, were isolated from a ∆cag3 mutant (Frick-Cheng et al, 2016; Sheedlo et al, 2020). These results suggested a model in which evolutionarily conserved T4SS components (such as CagX and CagY) might play a more important role in the overall stability and structural organization of the Cag T4SS OMCC than species-specific components (such as Cag3). Our careful examination in the current study of T4SS complexes purified from strains lacking either CagT, a Cag T4SS component whose N-terminus is structurally related to the corresponding region of X. citri VirB7 (Sgro et al, 2018; Sheedlo et al, 2020), or CagM, an H. pylori-specific protein, shows that this model is too simplistic. Although OMCCs isolated from ∆cagT and ∆cagM mutants had structured PRs, neither had structured OMCs. Thus, whether a T4SS protein is conserved or species-specific does not, de facto, provide information about its role in the T4SS structural organization or stability. Instead, each protein’s contribution to OMCC organization depends more on its location within the structure than whether it is conserved across species (Fig 5).

Figure 5. Structural organization and composition of Cag T4SS outer membrane core complexes (OMCCs) purified from WT and mutant H. pylori strains. (A, B, C, D, E) Cartoon depictions of the Cag T4SS outer membrane core complex comparing the structural organization of complexes purified from WT strain (A), and CagY∆AP (B), ∆cag3 (C), ∆cagT (D), and ∆cagM (E) mutants. Colors of proteins depicted in panel (A) are maintained throughout panels (B, C, D, E). (F) Summary of T4SS proteins detected in purified T4SS preparations by LC-MS/MS analysis. Although CagM was present in preparations from the ∆cagT mutant, there was no structured density for this protein seen by EM analysis.

The characteristics of T4SS complexes purified from H. pylori mutant strains lacking individual T4SS components are consistent with what might be predicted by examining the structure of the WT Cag T4SS OMCC. The cryo-EM maps of the WT H. pylori Cag T4SS OMCC showed that protein–protein interactions among the five protein components, especially in the OMC, create an intricate network of interdependence. These include interactions between duplicate copies of CagT, interactions between duplicate copies of CagM, interactions among the multiple copies of Cag3, and CagT-Cag3, CagT-CagM, CagT-CagY, Cag3-CagM, CagM-CagX, CagT-CagY, and CagX-CagY interactions (Sheedlo et al, 2020). The requirement of CagY and CagX for the formation of a stable OMCC (Frick-Cheng et al, 2016) is consistent with the presence of both proteins in the PR, a role of both proteins in physically traversing the symmetry mismatch between the PR and OMC, and the presence of both proteins in a central location within the OMC (Fig 5A). The localization of CagT and CagM within the Cag T4SS OMCC structure is also consistent with the roles of these proteins in the formation of a stable OMC. CagT and CagM make up either the outer or inner “spokes” of the OMC that help connect CagX and CagY in the center of the complex with Cag3 located at the periphery (Fig 5A) (Chung et al, 2019; Sheedlo et al, 2020). In the absence of either CagT or CagM, the structural stability of these spokes breaks down, disrupting the organization of the OMC (Fig 5D and E). In contrast, the multiple copies of Cag3 are localized at the periphery of the OMC (Chung et al, 2019; Sheedlo et al, 2020) and are not required for stable interactions between CagM, CagT, CagX, and CagY. Thus, in the absence of Cag3, the OMC has a smaller diameter but otherwise remains structured (Fig 5C) (Sheedlo et al, 2020).

Although the structure of the Cag T4SS explains the roles of CagX, CagY, CagM, CagT, and Cag3 in OMC organization, it was not obvious how the loss of a structured OMC would affect the integrity of the PR. Parts of CagX and CagY make important structural contributions to the PR and the OMC, and CagX and CagY bridge the symmetry mismatch between these subassemblies (Sheedlo et al, 2020). Because folded domains of CagX and CagY are found in both the OMC and the PR, one model predicts that the loss of an organized OMC would also have a deleterious effect on the PR. However, our analysis of OMCCs purified from ∆cagM and ∆cagT mutants unexpectedly showed that the PR remains structurally intact with 17-fold symmetry even when the OMC is not structured (Fig 5D and E). These results provide experimental evidence for the existence of oligomerization domains within two different regions of CagX and CagY (i.e., domains of these proteins localized to either the OMC or the PR).

The PR is composed of only CagX and CagY (Sheedlo et al, 2020). In the PR, 17 copies of the N-terminus of CagX (residues 32–323) and a segment of CagY (residues 1,469–1,603) interact to form a ∼19-nm ring structure. In the OMC, there are 14 copies of the C-terminal region of CagX (residues 349–515) and CagY (residues 1,677–1,910) (Sheedlo et al, 2020). Although the precise molecular details for how CagX and CagY bridge the symmetry mismatch between the PR and OMC are not known, a low-resolution non-symmetrized density map determined using a focused refinement strategy provided insight about the region of CagX that connects the subassemblies (Sheedlo et al, 2020). Although the resolution in this region was not adequate to build a molecular model, it clearly showed α-helical tubes extending from 14 of the 17 CagX densities in the PR to where CagX is localized in the OMC (Sheedlo et al, 2020). Thus, a long α-helix of CagX bridges the PR and OMC. There was no density for CagY observed in the region of the non-symmetrized structure connecting the OMC with the PR, leading to a proposed model where a stretch of CagY missing in the symmetrized maps of the PR and OMC (residues 1,604–1,676) connects these subassemblies via a flexible loop (Sheedlo et al, 2020). Our finding that the PR remains structured even in the absence of an organized OMC is consistent with a model in which the CagX and CagY regions bridging the PR and OMC are structurally flexible.

The results of the current study indicate that a ∆cagT mutant can assemble a stable PR, but the OMC portion of the OMCC is disorganized (Fig 5D). The simplest explanation is that the 28 copies of CagT in the OMCC are essential for the structural stability of the OMC (Fig 5A). In addition, CagT is a lipoprotein, and the amino acids predicted to be post-translationally lipidated are located at sites in the CagT structure where they could interact with the OM (Sheedlo et al, 2020). Therefore, another possible explanation for the loss of OMC stability in the ∆cagT background could be the disruption of important OMC interactions with the OM. An additional region of the OMCC that interacts with the outer membrane is the CagY AP, which is predicted to form an outer membrane channel (Tran et al, 2023). For this reason, we hypothesized that the CagY AP might also be required for OMC formation. To our surprise, analysis of OMCCs from a CagY∆AP mutant revealed that these complexes had structures similar to WT OMCCs (Fig 5B), except for the absence of densities corresponding to the 14 CagY AP domains in the CagY∆AP complexes. The CagY∆AP PR has some subtle differences when compared to the WT PR, suggesting that changes in the CagY AP might influence the structure of CagY in the PR. However, our current studies do not provide any mechanistic insight into how these changes would be propagated. Most importantly, these studies indicate that the CagY AP is required for Cag T4SS function (Tran et al, 2023) but is not required for OMCC assembly.

In future experiments, it will be important to determine whether the results observed in the current study extend to T4SSs in other bacterial species. For example, the Legionella Dot/Icm T4SS OMCC contains two well-defined OMC and PR subassemblies exhibiting symmetry mismatch (Durie et al, 2020; Sheedlo et al, 2021), so it will be interesting to determine the roles of VirB7 and Legionella-specific OMC components in the formation of the OMC and PR in this T4SS. Similarly, it will be interesting to determine whether the I-layer in the R388 T4SS OMCC or the X. citri T4SS is stable in the absence of VirB7 (Sgro et al, 2018; Macé et al, 2022). Within the F-type T4SS, the OMCC is organized into a central cone (analogous to the I-layer) and an outer ring (analogous to the O-layer); therefore, VirB7 might be non-essential for the stability of the central cone in this OMCC (Amin et al, 2021; Liu et al, 2022; Kishida et al, 2024).

Finally, although these results do not provide any direct evidence for how Cag T4SSs assemble in vivo, they do support a key role of CagX and CagY in the overall T4SS structural stability. At least in the context of purified complexes, the regions of CagX and CagY found in the OMC require both CagT and CagM to maintain their structural organization. In general, our results support a model for the T4SS assembly pathway that was proposed based on cryo-ET analyses of Cag T4SSs visualized in WT, ∆cag3, and ∆cagT bacterial cells (Hu et al, 2019). In this model, CagX, CagY, and CagM first assemble into a central “cylinder” located between the inner and outer membranes that serves as the structural scaffold for the subsequent addition of CagT and Cag3 to form the OMC. Further studies will be required to elucidate the sequence of steps required for T4SS assembly in intact bacteria.