Frataxin deficiency shifts metabolism to promote reactive microglia via glucose catabolism

Immunometabolism investigates the intricate relationship between the immune system and cellular metabolism. This study delves into the consequences of mitochondrial frataxin (FXN) depletion, the primary cause of Friedreich’s ataxia (FRDA), a debilitating neurodegenerative condition characterized by impaired coordination and muscle control. By using single-cell RNA sequencing, we have identified distinct cellular clusters within the cerebellum of an FRDA mouse model, emphasizing a significant loss in the homeostatic response of microglial cells lacking FXN. Remarkably, these microglia deficient in FXN display heightened reactive responses to inflammatory stimuli. Furthermore, our metabolomic analyses reveal a shift towards glycolysis and itaconate production in these cells. Remarkably, treatment with butyrate counteracts these immunometabolic changes, triggering an antioxidant response via the itaconate-Nrf2-GSH pathways and suppressing the expression of inflammatory genes. Furthermore, we identify Hcar2 (GPR109A) as a mediator involved in restoring the homeostasis of microglia without FXN. Motor function tests conducted on FRDA mice underscore the neuroprotective attributes of butyrate supplementation, enhancing neuromotor performance. In conclusion, our findings elucidate the role of disrupted homeostatic function in cerebellar microglia in the pathogenesis of FRDA. Moreover, they underscore the potential of butyrate to mitigate inflammatory gene expression, correct metabolic imbalances, and improve neuromotor capabilities in FRDA.

Herein we demonstrated the FXN deficiency causes an immunometabolic derangement in microglial cells enhancing glucose catabolism to sustain a strong inflammatory phenotype. This evidence was corroborated in an in vivo model of FRDA. Butyrate effectively restored the immunometabolic defects both in vitro and in vivo improving the neuromotor abilities in the FRDA mouse model.

Results

FXN deficiency leads to a loss of homeostatic function in cerebellar microglia of knock-in knock-out (KIKO) mice Although genetic deficiency of the mitochondrial protein FXN is causative of FRDA-related symptoms, the disease-specific cell types in cerebellum are unknown yet. Herein we used a comparative single-cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-seq) between cerebellum of WT and KIKO mice at the early stage of FRDA disease (6 mo old). ScRNA-seq analysis led to the identification of a total of 4,484 quality control (QC)-positive cells. Based on the expression levels of the most variable genes, we annotated homogeneous and robust cluster of cells from scRNA-seq data, resulting in 12 group of cells such as four cluster of endothelial cells (EC), endo-mural cells (EMC), choroid cells, microglia, T cells, pericytes, fibroblasts, astrocytes, and oligodendrocytes (Fig 1A and B). Next, we compared the numerosity of cell clusters between genotype and we found a contraction of choroid plexus cells, astrocytes, and oligodendrocytes (Fig 1C). Oppositely, increased markers of microglia/macrophage population in cerebellum of KIKO were observed (Figs 1B and S1A). Consistently, the gene ontology (GO) terms for biological processes revealed an enrichment in the inflammatory process and down-regulation of mitochondrial oxidative genes (Fig 1D). Figure 1. Cerebellum in knock-in knock-out (KIKO) exhibits an immunometabolic disturbance. (A) Cell clusters identified by single-cell RNA-seq of total cell fraction (TCF) isolated from cerebellum of WT and KIKO of 6-mo-old mice (TCF: pool from cerebellum of n = 4 mice/group). (B) Dot plots reporting gene markers for cell type identified by single-cell RNA-seq of TCF isolated from cerebellum of WT and KIKO of 6-mo-old mice (TCF: pool from cerebellum of n = 4 mice/group). (C) Bar plots reporting cell types identified by single-cell RNA-seq of TCF isolated from cerebellum of WT and KIKO of 6-mo-old mice (TCF: pool from cerebellum of n = 4 mice/group). (D) Gene Ontology terms for biological processes of differentially expressed genes revelated by single-cell RNA-seq of TCF isolated from cerebellum of WT and KIKO of 6-mo-old mice (TCF: pool from cerebellum of n = 4 mice/group). Figure S1. Microglia-derived from cerebellum of knock-in knock-out (KIKO) mice show a reactive phenotype. (A) Violin plots (left panel) and dot plots (right panel) reporting inflammatory gene expression in macrophages/microglia by single-cell RNA-seq of cerebellum of WT and KIKO of 6-mo-old mice (TCF: pool from cerebellum of n = 4 mice/group). (B) High dimension flow cytometry of T, B, and NK cell markers in cerebellum of WT and KIKO of 6-mo-old mice (n = 4/6 mice/group). Data were reported as mean ± SD. t test *P < 0.05. (C) Representative immunofluorescence image of CD11b+ cells in cerebellum of WT and KIKO of 6-mo-old mice (left panel). Ramifications lengths were measured by Sholl analysis, a plugin of ImageJ and mean value of 2/3 slide for mice was reported by histograms (right panel). Data were reported as mean ± SD. t test *P < 0.05. (D) Mitochondrial membrane potential in CD45+/CD11b+ cells isolated from WT and KIKO of 6-mo-old mice. Data were reported as mean ± SD. t test *P < 0.05. Microglia are the primary innate immune cells of the central nervous system (CNS) that are sentinels participating in the inflammatory and cell clearance response (Norris & Kipnis, 2019). To corroborate the microglia dynamics of KIKO mice, we performed a high dimensional flow cytometry analysis (Fig 2A) and we observed that although the percentage of cerebellar CD45lowCD11b+ microglia remained preserved, a higher expression of M1-like markers (CD86+ and MHC-II) and a tendency to a lower expression of M2-like marker CD206 was observed in microglial cells of KIKO compared with WT (Fig 2B). No changes were observed in the percentages of neutrophils (CD45+/CD11b−/CD3−/NK1.1+/CD90.2− cells) and B cells (CD45+/CD11b−/BB220+/Ly6G+ cells), whereas a significant increase was detected in T cells (CD45+/CD11b−/BB220−/Ly6G−/CD3+/CD90.2+ cells) (Fig S1B). Next, to explore the molecular signatures of macrophage/microglia, cerebella CD45+/CD11b+ cells were isolated by magnetic cell sorting and their transcriptome was profiled by bulk RNA sequencing. We identified n = 1,275 differentially expressed genes (DEGs) (−0.75 > Log 2 FC > +0.75; P < 0.05) between cerebella CD45+/CD11b+ of KIKO versus WT mice (Fig 2C). GO terms for biological processes of the top 200 down-regulated genes (orange bars) revealed a reduced fatty acid metabolism in microglia/macrophages of KIKO mice (Fig 2D) leading us to suppose a reduced mitochondrial functionality. In an opposite manner, the top 200 up-regulated genes (green bars) pertained to enhanced reactivity to inflammatory stimuli such as LPS, IL1, and TNFa (Fig 2E). Subsequently, we labeled macrophage/microglia in the cerebellum of KIKO mice with CD11b and analyzed cell morphology using the Sholl technique (Ristanovic et al, 2006). Morphological analysis revealed that CD11b+ cells in KIKO mice exhibited longer ramification lengths compared with WT mice (Fig S1C), suggesting an increased reactivity of microglia to inflammatory stimuli (Ziebell et al, 2015; Vidal-Itriago et al, 2022). Moreover, to assess mitochondrial functionality, CD45+/CD11b+ cells were isolated from the cerebellum, and mitochondrial membrane potential (ΔΨM) was measured. As expected, a reduced ΔΨM was detected in cerebellar macrophage/microglia of KIKO mice compared with WT mice (Fig S1D). Figure 2. Microglia-derived from cerebellum of knock-in knock-out (KIKO) mice shows an inflammatory phenotype. (A, B) High dimensional flow cytometry of pro-inflammatory (CD86 and MHC-II) and anti-inflammatory (CD206 and Trem2) markers in microglial cells (CD4low+/CD11b+) isolated from cerebellum of WT and KIKO of 6-mo-old mice (n = 5/6 mice/group). Data were reported as mean ± SD. t test *P < 0.05. (C) Volcano plot of differentially expressed genes: −0.75 > Log 2 FC > +0.75; P < 0.05 in microglia isolated from 6-mo-old KIKO and WT mice (n = 4 mice/group). (D, E) Functional enrichment analysis for biological processes of down-regulated genes ((D) orange bars) and up-regulated genes ((E) green bars) in microglia isolated from 6-mo-old KIKO and WT mice (n = 4 mice/group).

Loss of FXN enhances glucose catabolism in microglial cells To further elucidate the molecular mechanisms underlying the observed inflammatory activation in microglia cells derived from the KIKO model, we established a cell model of FRDA by achieving stable down-regulation of FXN expression in a microglial cell line (BV2FXN−). Although BV2FXN− cells exhibited lower inflammation than control cells (BV2SCR) under basal conditions, as shown in Fig 3A, the greatest reactivity to inflammatory stimuli was observed when BV2FXN− cells were activated with LPS (Fig 3A). These results suggest that LPS-activated BV2FXN− better phenocopy the inflammatory setting observed in cerebella microglia of KIKO mice. Figure 3. Decreased frataxin increases glucose catabolism in microglial cells. (A) BV2 cells were infected with lentiviral particles delivering shRNA against Fxn or Scr sequence and gene expression level of inflammatory genes (Nos2, Il6, and Il1β) were analyzed by qPCR. LPS (500 ng/ml for 16 h) was used to activate BV2 cells. Data were reported as mean ± SD. ANOVA test *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001. (B) BV2 were cells infected with lentiviral particles delivering Fxn or Scr sequence and metabolites tracking TCA cycle were measured by LC-MS. LPS (500 ng/ml for 16 h) was used to activate BV2 cells. Data were reported as mean ± SD. ANOVA test **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001. (C) BV2 cells infected with lentiviral particles delivering Fxn or Scr sequence were loaded 2NBDG for 30 min. Glucose uptake calculated as 2-NBDG+ cells by flow cytometry. LPS (500 ng/ml for 16 h) was used to activate BV2 cells. Data were reported as mean ± SD. ANOVA test **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001. (D) BV2 were cells infected with lentiviral particles with shRNA against Fxn or Scr sequence and metabolites tracking glycolysis and pentose phosphate pathway were measured by LC-MS. LPS (500 ng/ml for 16 h) was used to activate BV2 cells. Data were reported as mean ± SD. ANOVA test *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001. (E) BV2 were cells infected with lentiviral particles with shRNA against Fxn or Scr sequence and lactate production was measured by LC-MS (intracellular) or spectrophotometer (extracellular). LPS (500 ng/ml for 16 h) was used to activate BV2 cells. Data were reported as mean ± SD. ANOVA test *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001. It has been demonstrated that a sustained inflammatory status of macrophages is characterized by metabolic shift from oxidative phosphorylation to glycolysis. To test if a metabolic rearrangement occurs in FXN down-regulating microglia, we measured glycolysis- and TCA-related metabolites in BV2FXN− cells. Notably, mitochondrial metabolites including citrate and oxaloacetate were reduced, whereas αKG was increased in LPS-activated BV2FXN− cells (Fig 3B). On the contrary, glucose uptake (Fig 3C), accumulation of glycolysis and pentose phosphate shunt metabolites (Fig 3D) as well as lactate production (Fig 3E) were significantly increased. These results were consistent with the glucose avidity of inflammatory immune cells (Soto-Heredero et al, 2020). With the aim to explore if the inflammatory phenotype of BV2FXN− cells was dependent on glycolysis, we inhibited glucose uptake by 2-deoxyglucose (2-DG) and as reported in the Fig S2A, a reduced inflammatory response to LPS was observed. Figure S2. Inhibition of glycolysis or butyrate treatment limit inflammatory response in microglia down-regulating frataxin. (A) BV2 cells were infected with lentiviral particles delivering Scr or Fxn sequence and the inflammatory gene expression was analyzed by qPCR. LPS (500 ng/ml for 16 h) was used to activate BV2 cells. 2-deoxyglucose (2DG, 0.8 mM) was added 3 h before LPS treatment and maintained throughout the experiment. Data were reported as mean ± SD. ANOVA test *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001. (B) MS/MS spectra and parameters setting on the instrument for itaconic acid MS/MS spectrum: declustering potential: −15.91 V; collision energy: −13.14 V; collision cell exit potential: −7.46 V; entrance potential: −4.72 V. (C) Representative fluorescence images of knock-in knock-out cerebellar microglia in culture stained with anti-Cd11b (red). Nuclei are marker with DAPI (blue). Scale bar, 20 μm. (D) Male WT and knock-in knock-out mice, aged 4 mo, were either maintained on a standard diet or supplemented with BUT for a duration of 16 wk, until they reached 8 mo of age. CD45+/CD11b+ cells isolated from cerebellum and the inflammatory gene expression was analyzed by qPCR. Data were reported as mean ± SD. ANOVA test *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01.

Itaconate decreases inflammatory responses in FXN-microglia via the Nrf2 pathway Itaconate, a mitochondrial metabolite, is produced by macrophages in response to inflammatory stimuli to counteract inflammatory stress (Lampropoulou et al, 2016). To test if the highest inflammatory phenotype of LPS-activated BV2FXN− cells was also associated with itaconate overproduction, we measured its levels, and a significant increase was detected compared to scramble conditions (with or without LPS) (Figs 4A and S2B). Itaconate overproduction observed in BV2FXN− cells was in accordance with the increased expression levels the immune-responsive gene 1 (Irg1) (Fig 4B), the mitochondrial enzyme catalyzing the decarboxylation of cis-aconitate to synthesize itaconate (Lampropoulou et al, 2016). Remarkably, higher Irg1 expression levels were also detected in cerebellum-derived microglia (Fig 4C). It has been reported that itaconate production following inflammatory stimuli mitigates the inflammatory response by constraining Il1b induction and glycolysis (Lampropoulou et al, 2016). To test if itaconate exerts such\effect in LPS-activated BV2FXN− cells, a cell permeable formulation of soluble itaconate (dimethylitaconate) was added to the culture medium. As expected, dimethylitaconate diminished Il1β, Il6, and Nos2 mRNA levels in BV2FXN− cells (Fig 4D). Figure 4. Itaconate overproduction restrains the inflammatory phenotype in Friedreich’s ataxia microglial cells. (A, B) BV2 cells were infected with lentiviral particles delivering Fxn or Scr sequence and itaconate production (A) and Irg1 mRNA expression (B) were analyzed by LC-MS and qPCR, respectively. LPS (500 ng/ml for 16 h) was used to activate BV2 cells. Data were reported as mean ± SD. ANOVA test *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001. (C) Microglial cells were isolated from cerebellum of 6-mo-old knock-in knock-out or WT mice by magnetic cell sorting (CD45+/CD11b+ cells) and Irg1 mRNA expression was analyzed by qPCR. Data were reported as mean ± SD. t test ***P < 0.001. (D) BV2 cells were infected with lentiviral particles delivering Fxn sequence and the inflammatory gene expression was analyzed by qPCR. LPS (500 ng/ml for 16 h) was used to activate BV2 cells. Dimethylitaconate (100 M) was added 3 h before LPS treatment and maintained throughout the experiment. Data were reported as mean ± SD. ANOVA test ***P < 0.001.

Butyrate reverts the immunometabolic signatures through Itaconate/Nrf2/GSH signaling Butyrate (BUT) is a ubiquitous short-chain fatty acid principally derived from the enteric microbiome, which showed a neuroprotective role (Li et al, 2016; Lanza et al, 2019). Metabolomic analysis of BUT-treated macrophages revealed a substantial reduction in glycolysis (Flemming, 2019; Schulthess et al, 2019) as well as limited inflammatory response in microglia (Caetano-Silva et al, 2023). By virtue of the recently demonstrated anti-inflammatory effects of BUT on white adipocytes and BMDM of KIKO mice (Turchi et al, 2023), we asked if butyrate treatment was also effective in counteracting the changes of the immunometabolic profile in LPS-treated BV2FXN−. As reported in Fig 5A, BUT reduced glucose uptake and lowered lactate production in LPS-treated BV2FXN− cells, whereas a significant refill in the mitochondrial metabolites such as citrate, oxaloacetate and succinate were observed (Fig 5B). Notably, BUT further increased itaconate levels in BV2FXN− (Fig 5C), leading us to suppose that BUT restored the homeostatic function by the itaconate-driven antioxidant protection. To test this hypothesis, we analyzed Nrf2 protein in BV2FXN− cells treated with butyrate and expectedly an increased nuclear accumulation of Nrf2 was observed (Fig 5D). Nrf2 is the primary transcription factor protecting cells from oxidative stress by regulating the synthesis of glutathione (GSH) (Harvey et al, 2009). Interestingly, BUT increased GSH levels in BV2FXN− cells (Fig 5E). Figure 5. Butyrate rewires the immunometabolism of microglia with down-regulated frataxin (FXN). (A) BV2 cells were infected with lentiviral particles delivering Fxn or Scr sequence and glucose uptake (upper panel) and lactate production (bottom panel) were measured by flow cytometry and spectrofluorometer, respectively. LPS (500 ng/ml for 16 h) was used to activate BV2 cells. Sodium butyrate (BUT, 500 μM) was added 3 h before LPS treatment and maintained throughout the experiment. Data were reported as mean ± SD. ANOVA test **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001. (B, C) BV2 cells were infected with lentiviral particles delivering Fxn sequence and metabolites tracking TCA cycle (B) and itaconate (C) were measured by LC-MS. LPS (500 ng/ml for 16 h) was used to activate BV2 cells. Sodium butyrate (BUT, 500 μM) was added 3 h before LPS treatment and maintained throughout the experiment. Data were reported as mean ± SD. t test *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01. (D) BV2 cells were infected with lentiviral particles delivering Fxn or Scr sequence and cytosolic/nuclear fractions of NRF2 were analyzed by Western blot (left panel). Densitometry was calculated as Cyto-NRF2/Nuc-NRF2 (right panel). LPS (500 ng/ml for 16 h) was used to activate BV2 cells. Sodium butyrate (BUT, 500 μM) was added 3 h before LPS treatment and maintained throughout the experiment. Ponceau staining was used as loading control. (E) BV2 cells were infected with lentiviral particles delivering Fxn sequence and GSH and GSSG levels were measured by LC-MS. LPS (500 ng/ml for 16 h) was used to activate BV2 cells. Sodium butyrate (BUT, 500 μM) was added 3 h before LPS treatment and maintained throughout the experiment. Data were reported as mean ± SD. t test *P < 0.05. (F) Heat map of differentially expressed genes (P < 0.05) in BV2 cells infected with lentiviral particles delivering Fxn or scramble (Scr) sequence. LPS (500 ng/ml for 16 h) was used to activate BV2 cells. Sodium butyrate (BUT, 500 μM) was added 3 h before LPS treatment and maintained throughout the experiment. (G) Heat map of differentially expressed genes (P < 0.05) in microglia isolated from the cerebellum of WT and knock-in knock-out mice. Sodium butyrate (BUT, 500 μM) was added to the culture medium for 16 h. (H, I) Venn diagram of butyrate-responsive genes in LPS-stimulated BV2 and microglia isolated from knock-in knock-out mice (H) and the functional enrichment analysis of the overlapping genes was analyzed by EnrichR (I). (J) BV2 cells were infected with lentiviral particles delivering Fxn sequence and pospho-active and basal forms of NfKb were analyzed by Western blot (left panel). Densitometry was calculated as pNfKb/NfKb (right panel). Tubulin was used as loading control. LPS (500 ng/ml for 16 h) was used to activate BV2 cells. Sodium butyrate (BUT, 500 μM) was added 3 h before LPS treatment and maintained throughout the experiment. To decipher the molecular mechanism driving the protective effect of butyrate, we analyzed the transcriptomics responses to butyrate in BV2FXN− (Fig 5F) and KIKO-derived microglial cells (Fig 5G), which showed a high purity as showed by positiveness to CD11b+ (Fig S2C). The genes that were significantly down-regulated (Log 2 FC < −1.5) by butyrate were integrated by Venn diagram (Fig 5H) and their functional enrichment analysis suggested that BUT inhibits NfkB signaling pathway in microglia with FXN deficiency (Fig 5I). Consistently, a diminished level of the phospho-active form of Nf-κb was observed in LPS-activated BV2FXN− treated with BUT (Fig 5J). To demonstrate the protective effects of BUT in vivo, asymptomatic 4-mo-old KIKO mice were fed with dietary BUT for 16 wk and at the end of dietary treatment, the transcriptome of CD11b+ microglial cells isolated from cerebellum, was profiled. In accordance with in vitro data, KIKO-derived CD11b+ microglial cells showed a reduced expression level of inflammatory genes following dietary BUT treatment (Fig S2D).

Butyrate improves the neuromotor abilities in KIKO mice Next, we asked if the improvement of the neuroinflammatory status of BUT-treated mice was accompanied by improved neuromotor abilities. To this end, a battery of neuromotor tasks including accelerating rotarod test (Bohlen et al, 2009), pole tests (turning time and climb down time) (Que et al, 2021), and tightrope test (Miquel & Blasco, 1978) were conducted in KIKO mice at the end of dietary treatment. The rotarod test revealed lower neuromotor capacity in KIKO mice compared with the WT mice when the mice ran at maximum RPM (Fig 6A). Nicely, BUT treatment was effective in limiting KIKO falls (Fig 6A). Similar results were observed following pole test, in which KIKO mice showed a highest time to turn completely downward (Tturn) and to descend to the floor (Ttotal) than WT mice (Fig 6B). Although butyrate treatment was effective in improving Tturn (Fig 6B), no improvement was observed in Ttotal (data not shown). Restored neurobehavioral abilities were also observed at the tightrope test, in which butyrate reduced the higher walking time of KIKO than WT mice (Fig 6C). These results suggest that dietary BUT improves neuromotor abilities through neuroinflammatory limitation in FRDA mice. Figure 6. Butyrate supplementation enhances neuromotor performance in knock-in knock-out mice. Male WT and knock-in knock-out mice, aged 4 mo, were either maintained on a standard diet or supplemented with butyrate (BUT) for a duration of 16 wk, until they reached 8 mo of age. (A) Rotarod test performance, expressed by the number of falls, across various speeds. (B) Duration taken for the mice to turn during pole test atop the pole. (C) Time of walking during the tightrope test. Data are presented as mean ± SD. ANOVA *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001 (n = 6 mice/group).