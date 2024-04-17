Policy Committee Hearing – Road Spreading of Oil & Gas Wastewater in Pennsylvania
News Provided By
April 17, 2024, 20:03 GMT
Copyright © 2024 PA Senate Democrats. All rights reserved.
You just read:
Policy Committee Hearing – Road Spreading of Oil & Gas Wastewater in Pennsylvania
News Provided By
April 17, 2024, 20:03 GMT
Distribution channels:
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.
Contact
More From This Source
Policy Committee Highlights Public Health and Environmental Concerns Over Road Spreading of Oil and Gas Wastewater
Sen. Nick Miller Announces the Lehigh Valley Dairy Site Demolition Preparation Has Begun; Press Invited to Visit Site on ...View All Stories From This Source