Degelis Pilla Makes Inc.’s 2024 Female Founders List

NEW YORK, NY, USA, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inc. announced its annual Female Founders list, honoring a bold group of 250 women whose innovations and ideas are helping shape the world into a better place. Among the list of “2024’s Most Intriguing Women Entrepreneurs” is Degelis Pilla, the Co-founder and CEO of TribeTokes, a leading, women-led clean cannabis brand based in New York City.

Inc.’s Executive Editor Diana Random shares, “The past year, for many, will go down as one of the hardest ever—between a funding freeze and ad-spending pull back. The female founders on this year’s list are a testament to what triumph over adversity looks like. They should all be proud of this singular accomplishment.”

2023 marked the first year that women in the cannabis industry were included in the list, featuring Kiva Confections, Edie Parker and Vangst. The inclusion of TribeTokes and cannabis decontamination technology firm Willow Industries in this year’s list demonstrates the growing acceptance of the industry as it enters the mainstream.

TribeTokes made the list in part for its charitable component, The Pot Luck Program, and was recognized “for putting underserved communities first by offering free and affordable CBD products to patients and veterans.” Pilla started the company-funded charity with her Medical Advisor, Dr. Lynn Parodneck. Cannabinoids such as CBD improve the quality of life for so many people in a variety of ways. Unfortunately, these products are not covered by health insurance, and prices of premium cannabis extracts are not accessible for all – including those who may need them most.

“I am beyond honored to be included on the Inc. 250 list this year,” said Pilla. “Our team has worked tirelessly to grow TribeTokes to a profitable, seven-figure business with no outside funding over the last 5 years.” Pilla added, “We have tried to support our community along the way, and inspire other women to take the lead in the rapidly growing cannabis industry. It is humbling to be recognized from such a prestigious media institution such as Inc., which I’ve personally read for decades.”

Each year, Inc. editors review thousands of applications highlighting female founders who are challenging the status quo and tackling some of the world’s biggest problems. The list features women who have overcome challenges and lifted up those around them while leading impactful organizations across the country. This year’s honorees include celebrities such as Christina Aguilera, Hailey Rhode Bieber, Selena Gomez, Scarlett Johansson, Katy Perry, and Natalie Portman for their entrepreneurial pursuits.

Read more: https://www.inc.com/profile/degelis-pilla

To see the complete list, visit: https://www.inc.com/female-founders

The Female Founders list is one of Inc.’s most esteemed franchises. Inc. magazine’s Female Founders issue (April 2024) will be available online on April 9 and on newsstands on April 16.

About TribeTokes

TribeTokes creates premium, craft products for the next-generation cannabis consumer - who respects plant science, consumes mindfully, and expects top quality products from trusted brands. TribeTokes is dedicated to elevating the acceptance & aesthetics of the industry, and celebrating its thriving and diverse community.

