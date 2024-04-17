State coastal commission to meet in Manteo April 24-25

The N.C. Coastal Resources Commission (CRC) will meet April 24-25 at the Dare County Government Center, 954 Marshall C. Collins Drive, Manteo. The meeting will begin at 3 p.m. on April 24 and resume at 9 a.m. on April 25. A public input and comment period is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. on April 25. At the chair’s discretion, comments may be limited to 3 minutes per person. The public may attend the CRC meeting in-person or join online.

The Coastal Resources Advisory Council (CRAC) will meet April 24 at 1 p.m. at the same location. This meeting will be in-person only.

WHO: N.C. Coastal Resources Advisory Council (CRAC)

WHAT: Meeting

WHEN: April 24 at 1 p.m.

WHERE: Dare County Government Center, 954 Marshall C. Collins Drive, Manteo

WHO: N.C. Coastal Resources Commission (CRC)

WHAT: Regular Business Meeting

WHEN: April 24 at 3 p.m.; April 25 at 9 a.m.

WHERE: Dare County Government Center, 954 Marshall C. Collins Drive, Manteo

*Public input and comment period – April 25 at 11:30 a.m.

Join CRC web conference here.

Agenda items for the commission meeting include:

April 24

Presentations on Sea Level Rise Context, Impacts and Panel Overview; NC Sea Level Rise and High Tide Flooding Projections; Sunny Day Flood Monitoring; Southeast Coastal Ocean Observing Regional Association (SECOORA) Water Level Monitoring

April 25

Consideration of variance requests regarding pier length in Kitty Hawk; and Urban Waterfront use in Wilmington

Resilient Coastal Communities Program Updates; Contractor Role & Technical Assistance; Town of Belhaven Resiliency Efforts

Update on Objection from Rules Revision Commission (discussion in closed session)

Recommendations for Permanent Rulemaking: 15A NCAC 07J .0203 Standards for Work Plats; 15A NCAC 07J .0204 Processing the Application; 15A NCAC 07J .0206 Public Notice Requirements; 15A NCAC 07J .0207 Review of Major Development and Dredge & Fill Applications; 15A NCAC 07J .0208 Permit Conditions; 15A NCAC 07M .0703 Mitigation Projects; 15A NCAC 07H .0508 Jockey’s Ridge Area of Environmental Concern; 15A NCAC 07H .0313 Installation and Maintenance of Wheat Straw Bales for Sand Fencing

Update on Litigation of Interest to the Commission

MEETING MATERIALS AND PRESENTATIONS:

A full meeting agenda and briefing materials can be found on the CRC website. Times indicated on the agenda for individual items are subject to change

NC DEQ Division of Coastal Management

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Coastal Management (DCM) works to protect, conserve and manage the state’s coastal resources through an integrated program of planning, permitting, education and research. DCM carries out the state’s Coastal Area Management Act, the Dredge and Fill Law and the federal Coastal Zone Management Act of 1972 in the 20 coastal counties, using rules and policies of the NC Coastal Resources Commission, known as the CRC. The division serves as staff to the CRC. Click here to learn more about the Division of Coastal Management.

