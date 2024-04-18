True Positives Raises the Bar by Delivering Quality, Cost-Effective AppSec Solutions

Set to Disrupt Market with High-Quality Managed Application Security Testing for Small and Medium Businesses

True Positives offers a robust and affordable one stop shop for managed AppSec services.” — Dan Kuykendall, AppSec Industry Pioneer

CHEHALIS, WA, USA, April 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- True Positives, LLC seizes opportunity to capitalize on the escalating small to medium business (SMB) demand for managed application security testing (AST). With a commitment to excellence and affordability, True Positives is poised to revolutionize the market with its latest outsourcing solution, aimed at providing high-quality managed AST services to businesses of all sizes. The catalyst behind this bold move is True Positives' recent announcement of Invicti as its strategic technology partner in a shared initiative to make enterprise quality AST accessible.

For SMBs looking to establish or expand their application security (AppSec), True Positives is a managed application security service provider that offers high quality, affordable and flexible AppSec services. Unlike large AppSec vendors that require long, rigid, and expensive contracts, True Positives offers expertise and practical services without lengthy contracts, and access to enterprise tools without the rigid and expensive contracts. True Positives provides flexibility which allows organizations to become more efficient and cut costs without sacrificing their security.

While developed with the SMB market in mind, the offerings are relevant for large enterprises as well. Renowned industry leader and host of the esteemed DanOnDev podcast, Dan Kuykendall confirms "Keeping pace with the rigorous demands of application security testing nowadays can seem like being at the mercy of a relentless creditor. True Positives' newly unveiled managed AST service brings a much-needed respite, with its robust and affordable done-for-you turnkey option for superior quality vulnerability scanning for businesses of all sizes.”

This strategic shift positions True Positives as a frontrunner in accessible managed AST solutions, and sets a new industry standard for excellence and affordability. True Positives remains at the forefront of AppSec innovation, and maintains its commitment to providing robust and affordable AppSec solutions for companies of all sizes.

About True Positives, LLC

True Positives, an innovator in AppSec, has redefined modern security with the world’s most advanced, affordable, and reliable managed application security testing and vulnerability scanning services. True Positives makes cutting edge technology and services accessible and affordable for any size organization. Additionally, for clients of its managed services that require more AppSec support, True Positives' team of experts, boasting over 150 years of combined experience, delivers tailored assistance in advanced application security testing. They focus on performance enhancement, process optimization, and cost control to meet clients’ needs.

True Positives, LLC: Quality AppSec Without the Price

Learn more: https://true-positives.com/

Schedule a free 1-on-1 consultation today: https://true-positives.com/get-started