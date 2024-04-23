eLogs Plus Introduces: FMCSA Compliant ELD Solutions for California Intrastate Commercial Drivers
A budget-friendly ELD solution FMCSA compliant California Intrastate Commercial Drivers. eLogs Plus $19.99/mo No hardware cost, No Contract, Lifetime Warranty
As the owner of ETA Track Plus, I'm proud of eLogs Plus – an ELD solution providing efficiency, safety, and cost-effectiveness for trucking operations since 2017.”CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- eLogs Plus Introduces: FMCSA Compliant ELD Solutions for California Intrastate Commercial Drivers.
— Randy Safford, Director of Sales at NLMJ Technologies LLC
In response to the California Code of Regulations (CCR), Section 1213(a)(1), which mandates the use of Electronic Logging Devices (ELD) for intrastate motor carriers and drivers in California effective January 1, 2024, ETA Track Plus proudly presents eLogs Plus. This cutting-edge solution ensures seamless compliance with FMCSA regulations, offering a cost-effective and efficient way for trucking operations to manage and streamline their activities.
Searching for California FMCSA Compliant Electronic Logging Devices? Discover the unmatched capabilities of eLogs Plus for seamless compliance, efficient fleet management, and enhanced road safety. Our coverage extends throughout California and the entire United States, including key cities like Anaheim, Bakersfield, Fresno, Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose.
FMCSA Compliant ELD at Your Fingertips
eLogs Plus by ETA Track Plus is not just an ELD; it's a comprehensive solution designed to meet the unique needs of trucking operations in California. Priced affordably at just $19.99 a month, eLogs Plus includes Electronic Control Module (ECM) Hardware with no additional hardware costs, setting it apart as a reliable and budget-friendly choice for fleets of any size.
ETA Track Plus is thrilled to announce the introduction of eLogs Plus, a groundbreaking solution that has been serving the industry since 2017. A state-of-the-art Electronic Logging Device (ELD) solution tailored for the vibrant trucking operations in California.
In response to the California Code of Regulations (CCR), Section 1213(a)(1), which mandates the use of Electronic Logging Devices (ELD) for intrastate motor carriers and drivers in California effective January 1, 2024, ETA Track Plus proudly presents eLogs Plus. This cutting-edge solution ensures seamless compliance with FMCSA regulations, offering a cost-effective and efficient way for trucking operations to manage and streamline their activities.
As the trucking industry in California adheres to distinct and crucial regulations, our specialized solutions cater to the intricate landscape of California Hours of Service (HOS). Designed to meet the unique needs of the region, our system ensures meticulous recording and compliance with California Driver logs, addressing the nuances of the state's HOS rules. From accurate tracking of driving hours to compliance with specific regulations governing rest breaks, the comprehensive approach ensures fleets operate seamlessly within the framework of California's HOS requirements. This promotes efficiency, adherence to the law, and enhanced safety on the roads.
Simplifying trucking operations is achieved through the advanced Truck Driver Log Book solution, ensuring accurate and compliant recording of driver activities. Fleet record-keeping is simplified and enhanced with the Driver Logs solution, encompassing tracking of driving hours, duty status, and rest breaks, ensuring accuracy and compliance with industry regulations.
Navigate seamlessly through FMCSA HOS regulations with our comprehensive solutions. Stay compliant, enhance safety, and simplify fleet management with our expertly designed tools.
Key Features:
FMCSA Compliance: Our ELD ensures full compliance with FMCSA regulations, guaranteeing adherence to California hours of service (HOS) regulations.
No Hardware Cost: With eLogs Plus, there are no hidden hardware costs. The Electronic Control Module (ECM) Hardware is included, making it a cost-effective solution for your fleet.
Lifetime Warranty: We stand behind the quality of our product with a lifetime warranty, providing peace of mind for your investment.
Effortless Setup and Operation
eLogs Plus offers a lightning-fast setup with a plug-and-play feature, eliminating the need for special installations. This user-friendly solution ensures that your ELD system is up and running seamlessly, allowing you to focus on your trucking operations. For more information, contact us today.
Digital Compliance with California HOS Rules
eLogs Plus is specifically tailored to meet California HOS rules and regulations. It replaces traditional logbooks with a digital system that brings efficiency and precision to the tracking of drivers' activities.
Advantages of eLogs Plus:
Improved Accuracy: The system ensures accurate recording of driving time, on-duty time, off-duty time, and rest breaks.
Reduced Paperwork: Say goodbye to traditional logbooks and embrace a paperless solution that streamlines your record-keeping.
Real-time Tracking: Utilizing GPS technology, eLogs Plus provides real-time tracking of your vehicles, aiding in accurate calculation of driving time and location.
Enhancing Safety and Preventing Fatigue
Understanding the importance of adhering to Hours of Service (HOS) regulations, eLogs Plus is designed to assist truck drivers in complying with commercial driver hours regulations. It helps prevent fatigue-related incidents and ensures the safety of both drivers and the public.
Additional Features:
Data Accessibility: Both drivers and law enforcement authorities have access to data stored on eLogs Plus, facilitating verification of compliance with HOS regulations.
Automated Recording: The system automatically records and categorizes a driver's activities, switching between driving, on-duty, and off-duty status based on vehicle movement.
Alerts and Warnings: eLogs Plus provides alerts and warnings to drivers approaching their maximum allowable driving time, ensuring legal limits are maintained.
New to NLMJ Technologies:
With a commitment to empowering fleet managers and owners with comprehensive tools, eLogs Plus unveils the integration of its ETA Track Plus mobile app and eLogs Plus Hours of Service (HOS) driver log mobile app.
The completion of this migration marks a significant milestone for the company, offering unparalleled convenience and efficiency to fleet managers and owners. Through the consolidated platform, users gain immediate access to vital driver information, including real-time driving status, current drive time, shift time, and cycle time—all accessible from the palm of their hand.
"Our mission at eLogs Plus is to revolutionize fleet management, and this enhancement underscores our dedication to that cause," says Randy Safford, Director of Sales at NLMJ Technologies LLC. "With the seamless integration of our mobile apps, we are empowering fleet managers and owners with a comprehensive solution that enhances operational visibility and efficiency."
The updated platform builds upon eLogs Plus's existing robust features, including vehicle location GPS tracking, speed monitoring, engine temperature monitoring, check engine light and codes diagnostics, vehicle battery voltage monitoring, fuel level tracking, miles driven analysis, and live dashboard camera video streaming. This comprehensive suite of functionalities provides unparalleled insights into fleet operations, ensuring optimal performance and compliance.
"At eLogs Plus, we understand the evolving needs of the fleet telematics industry, and our latest revision exemplifies our commitment to innovation," adds Safford. "With pricing starting at just $19.99 per month with NO HARDWARE COST, eLogs Plus and ETA Track Plus emerge as leaders in the fleet management landscape, delivering unmatched value and functionality."
In addition to offering advanced features, eLogs Plus distinguishes itself with its no-cost ELD, absence of contracts, and lifetime warranty, providing customers with peace of mind and cost-effective solutions.
FMCSA Mandate and Market Entry
It is important to note that the mandate for Electronic Logging Devices (ELD) was initiated by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) in December 2017. eLogs, certified and entering the market in September 2017, emerged as a pioneering solution ahead of the regulatory deadline, showcasing our commitment to providing advanced and compliant ELD solutions.
Expert Support and Further Information
Whether you're new to eLogs Plus or ready to take the next step, our expert support team is here to guide you. Gain insights into the platform with our overview and discover how it can address your fleet needs. Contact us to schedule a demo, request a quote, or get answers to any questions you may have.
Don't wait! Ensure HOS compliance, enhance safety, and streamline your fleet management with eLogs Plus – your trusted partner on the road to success.
Why Choose eLogs Plus?
eLogs Plus provides a user-friendly platform that is simple to use yet powerful enough for fleets of any size. Discover the advantages of our eLog system, including enhanced accuracy, reduced paperwork, real-time tracking, and automated recording. Ensure compliance with HOS regulations, prevent fatigue-related incidents, and optimizing fleet management for increased efficiency and safety is achieved through our advanced solutions.
Expert Support and Further Information
Our knowledgeable support team is available 24/7 to assist companies in the seamless setup process. With support available in both English and Spanish, providing comprehensive support for diverse needs. Access platform insights through our overview and explore its ability to meet fleet requirements. Reach out to schedule a demo, request a quote, or obtain answers. Acting now secures HOS compliance, improves safety, and establishes eLogs Plus as a reliable partner on the road to success in fleet management.
Explore the platform through our overview and discover how it effectively addresses a company's fleet needs, leveraging the power of Google Maps software for enhanced functionality and precision.
For more information visit our website at https://etatrackplus.com/
Randy Safford
ETA Track Plus
+1 877-843-4770 ext. 1
email us here