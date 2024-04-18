CiteRight Next brought to you by Jurisage Group

Law firms inspired CiteRight to be faster and more productive for lawyers and staff. CiteRight Next makes legal research, document creation, and citation editing fast, error-free, and court compliant." — Ariel Nacson, Chief Customer Officer, Jurisage Group

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, April 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CONTACT:

Aaron Wenner, CEO

Jurisage Group

aaron@jurisagegroup.com

Jurisage Group Launches CiteRight Next

The Jurisage Group today announced the release of CiteRight Next, a major upgrade to CiteRight, its flagship case law research and document creation software for litigators. The latest enhancements help lawyers and law firm staff research, draft, and create court and firm-compliant documents faster and easier than ever.

“Law firm needs and feedback inspired us to make CiteRight Next faster and more productive for lawyers and their staff, integrating online case research with document creation and automated citation editing,” says Ariel Nacson, Chief Customer Officer of the Jurisage Group. “Our customers are demanding ways to reduce manual effort and errors while complying with court requirements. We’re proud that CiteRight Next will be a crucial tool in that effort.”

CiteRight Next combines an intuitive browser extension with powerful, customized add-on features for Microsoft Word that automate the editing and creation of legal documents, complete with formatted citations. Now lawyers and staff can research multiple examples of relevant case law online, select the ideal examples for their needs, and drop them into documents such as briefs and memoranda, complete with formatted citations, tables and books of authorities. Useful precedents and case law examples can be easily saved to a shared library for use throughout the firm, eliminating untold hours of wasted, repeated work.

A CiteRight user at one of Canada’s largest law firms says, “CiteRight solves our productivity problems in manually researching case law, and transferring content to documents for editing. The CiteRight Next version is even better because we can research cases online without opening and closing multiple browser tabs. The new features make document and citation editing a breeze, saving us more time, and helping us stay compliant with the courts. The shared citation library is way better for collaboration than repeatedly copying and pasting email attachments around the firm.”

CiteRight Next is available to customers at no additional cost. Learn more at CiteRight Next.

About CiteRight

CiteRight, a Jurisage Group product, is Canada’s #1 legal research and litigation document assembly suite, helping litigation teams draft and deliver well-researched materials to courts and clients. CiteRight keeps track of all the research that litigation teams rely on while drafting complaints, briefs, motions, and opinions, and lets them cite, share, and refer to their references in real-time. When the writing is done, CiteRight builds elegant PDF bundles of document filings and attachments in seconds, allowing teams to focus on winning cases and adding value to clients.