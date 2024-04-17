Submit Release
‘Not in line with EU core norms and values’: EU urges Georgia to refrain from adopting law on foreign influence

The EU today urged Georgia to refrain from adopting the “transparency of foreign influence” law. This legislation, EU High Representative Josep Borrell said in a statement, “can compromise Georgia’s EU path, a path supported by the overwhelming majority of Georgian citizens”.

Earlier today, the Georgian Parliament adopted in first reading the “transparency of foreign influence” law, despite mass protests and repeated calls by the European Union to retract such legislation.

“This is a very concerning development and the final adoption of this legislation would negatively impact Georgia’s progress on its EU path. This law is not in line with EU core norms and values,” Borrell said.

He added that Georgia has a vibrant civil society that contributes to the country’s successful progress towards EU membership.

“The proposed legislation would limit the capacity of civil society and media organisations to operate freely, could limit freedom of expression and unfairly stigmatise organisations that deliver benefits to the citizens of Georgia,” he said.

