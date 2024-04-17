Innovar Healthcare Partners with Tele911 to Enhance Emergency Care Through Carequality Network Integration
The collaboration between Innovar Healthcare and Tele911 has revolutionized healthcare by reducing the traditional 90-month data transfer delay in accessing 911 information to instantaneous access
— Ramon Lizardo, MD, CEO of Tele911
Innovar Healthcare and Tele911 are proud to announce a strategic partnership that enables Tele911 to deliver clinical documents to their clients via the Carequality framework, facilitated by Innovar’s Lightswitch Gateway Connector. This initiative is a significant milestone in the quest to improve emergency healthcare services through advanced data sharing and interoperability.
As a leader in healthcare interoperability, Innovar Healthcare, located in Montgomery, Alabama, provides robust solutions for transferring and managing health information across diverse systems. Its role as a Carequality Interoperability Framework Implementer is instrumental in advancing nationwide data exchange across disparate health information networks.
Pasadena, California-based Tele911, is capitalizing on this collaboration to enhance its emergency telemedicine services and enhance its position as the industry leader in ER Diversion, offering direct access to clinical documentation for their key customers across health plans, health systems, self insured employers and risk bearing entities. Through the Lightswitch network's Gateway Connector to other Carequality-enabled health information networks, Tele911 establishes a more connected and efficient emergency care environment, where timely access to patient information is a reality.
"Leveraging our partnership with Tele911 and the Lightswitch network's capabilities, we are setting new standards in healthcare interoperability and data exchange in emergent care," stated Loyd Bottle, CEO of Innovar Healthcare. "This integration is more than just technology; it's about creating a network that improves care and reduces costs through a more informed clinician.”
Ramon Lizardo, MD, CEO of Tele911, added "The collaboration between Innovar Healthcare and Tele911 has revolutionized healthcare by reducing the traditional 90-month data transfer delay in accessing 911 information to instantaneous access, including the reason for call, ER diversion data, and clinical insights from the encounter avoiding the hospital. This will allow risk bearing entities from health plans, to pay-viders, and self insured employers and ACO’s to access data of at-risk patients instantaneously."
This collaboration highlights their shared commitment to enhancing healthcare delivery through technological innovation and collaboration.
About Innovar Healthcare
Headquartered in Montgomery, Alabama, Innovar Healthcare is the trusted leader in healthcare interoperability. Our commitment is to dismantle the obstacles hindering data exchange through our innovative Lightswitch network, guaranteeing seamless integration and interoperability across healthcare systems.
About Tele911
Tele911 integrates emergency medicine telehealth and patient navigation into 911 & EMS systems across the United States.
Tele911 improves public safety, makes EMS systems more patient-centered, reduces response time to critical calls, assists with linkage to care, and saves lives. Tele911 is a leader in patient ER diversion committed to delivering rapid and effective healthcare solutions through innovative technology.
