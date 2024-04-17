Legendary Parapsychologist Russell Targ Celebrates 90 Years of Work in Remote Viewing, ESP, and Consciousness Research
New Thinking Allowed Dialogues. Russell Targ: Ninety Years of ESP, Remote Viewing, and Timeless Awareness
New Book Captures Russell Targ's Insights in Conversations with Jeffrey Mishlove, Host of the New Thinking Allowed Channel on YouTubeALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Russell Targ, a parapsychological luminary whose work spans more than six decades, is the subject of a captivating new book, "Russell Targ: Ninety Years of Remote Viewing, ESP, and Timeless Awareness," authored by Jeffrey Mishlove. The book, published by White Crow Books in the United Kingdom, is priced at $21.99 in the US and £15.99 in the UK, is now available in paperback on Amazon, along with an eBook version accessible worldwide. This is the second book released in the New Thinking Allowed Dialogues series.
Targ, a multifaceted individual with a background in magic, laser physics, and parapsychology, has significantly contributed to the exploration of consciousness and extrasensory perception (ESP). Alongside physicist Harold Puthoff, Targ co-founded the remote viewing program at Stanford Research Institute (SRI), which garnered attention and funding from US government agencies for 23 years. This groundbreaking research, involving psychic spying, was known as Grill Flame and Stargate. It challenged conventional scientific paradigms and brought ESP into mainstream consciousness. Today, tens of thousands of people practice the art and science of remote viewing.
In "Russell Targ: Ninety Years of Remote Viewing, ESP, and Timeless Awareness," Jeffrey Mishlove, a veteran parapsychologist and host of the New Thinking Allowed YouTube channel, engages Targ in fifteen illuminating conversations. Together, they delve into topics such as remote viewing by military intelligence, precognitive dreaming and financial forecasting, after-death communications from his late daughter the psychiatrist Elisabeth Targ, and the nature of non-dualism, offering readers a profound insight into Targ's life and work.
"Russell Targ is a parapsychological genius," says Mishlove. "He is one of the most successful and insightful parapsychologists in history. He is a man of magic! I am proud to call him my friend, and I am delighted to share with readers fifteen of my conversations with this great soul."
At 90 years old, Russell Targ remains active and his work in the field of consciousness research and extrasensory perception is more relevant than ever. The new book celebrates Targ's many contributions over the past six decades.
Stephan A. Schwartz, a renowned consciousness researcher, echoes Mishlove's sentiment, stating, "Russell is one of the most important figures in twentieth and twenty-first-century consciousness research."
About the author:
Jeffrey Mishlove, PhD, is the esteemed host of New Thinking Allowed and author of several books, including "The Roots of Consciousness" and "The PK Man." He holds the distinction of being the sole recipient of a doctoral diploma in parapsychology from the University of California, Berkeley, and has been recognized for his groundbreaking contributions to the field. He is also the Grand Prize winner of the 2021 Bigelow Institute essay competition regarding the best evidence for survival of human consciousness after permanent bodily death.
On Sunday, April 21, at Noon, USA Mountain Time, Russell Targ will be a Live Stream guest on the New Thinking Allowed Youtube channel. The link is https://youtube.com/live/LUyuk-we0K8
Jeffrey Mishlove
New Thinking Allowed Foundation
+1 702-378-0348
Third Eye Spies with Russell Targ