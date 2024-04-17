Live Life with Purpose with the Help of Build Your Life by Design
Unlock life’s fullest potential with Dr. Laurie EmeryBOCA RATON, FL, USA, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Curated by Dr. Laurie Emery and her skilled team of expert coaches, Build Your Life by Design was developed to create a real, permanent change in the lives of people who refuse to settle for the mediocre. With their help, entrepreneurs, CEOs, and high achievers do not have to sacrifice their health, relationships, or happiness in order to be successful.
For the past 12 years, Dr. Laurie has mentored and coached clients, facilitating profound personal growth and transformation. She firmly believes in leading by example and continues her own journey of self-discovery alongside her clients.
"The mission behind Build Your Life by Design is to transform the lives of high achievers across the globe, helping them to excel in their careers, thrive in their personal roles as partners and parents, and embrace life with boundless passion, joy, and fulfillment," Dr. Laurie shared.
Most people are often stuck or confused about where to start when it comes to self-development. They run around on the hamster wheel of self-development, but always find themselves slipping back into old habits but none of these come close to getting down to the real root of what is holding them back. This is where Build Your Life by Design is aiming to make a difference.
Dr. Laure developed the Build Your Life by Design Program to be the last transformational program that one might ever need. For her, having the right mindset is just a start but is not enough to achieve that ideal life. One must be connected to their mind, emotions, somatic experiences, and their soul's purpose.
At Build Your Life by Design, they equip their clients with proven tools to help them unlock their individual potentials, connect deeply with their inner selves, and intentionally craft a life of boundless joy, abundance, and fulfillment.
At present, Build Your Life by Design has three programs that target different areas of a person's life: (1) Keys to Mastering Your Success, (2) Path to Intimacy, and (3) Parenting in Excellence. Through a series of empowering exercises and introspective techniques, our program empowers you to dismantle self-imposed barriers and embrace a growth-oriented mindset. By fostering a culture of emotional intelligence and self-awareness, one will experience a profound shift in their personal and interpersonal dynamics, leading to greater fulfillment, empathy, and connection in all aspects of their life.
Live life with purpose. Live life with joy and fulfillment. Live a life of no regrets. Visit Build Your Life by Design at https://buildyourlifebydesign.co/ for more information.
