Retro Artist Vintage Messiah Brings Back Cassettes with Ease
Crafted entirely by Vintage himself, "5’ology" is a vibrant fusion of diverse influences and genresCARMEL, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vintage Messiah, a seasoned devotee of the nostalgic soundscape of cassettes and radio waves, proudly presents his latest musical endeavor, "5’ology." Released on March 21, 2024, this dynamic album comprises seven tracks, each a testament to Vintage Messiah's unparalleled artistry and passion for music.
Crafted entirely by Vintage himself, "5’ology" is a vibrant fusion of diverse influences and genres, paying homage to the independent producers who have shaped his musical landscape. Drawing inspiration from the likes of Year 1 by scattrd and Jippy, as well as collaborators from his own label, Vintage delivers a sonic experience that is both timeless and contemporary.
From his formative years spent immersed in the eclectic sounds of New York City's radio stations to his adventurous foray into the late 2000s music scene, Vintage Messiah's musical evolution is perceptible in every track. Embracing the spirit of experimentation, he seamlessly blends elements of electronic, hip-hop, and retro gaming nostalgia, evoking a sense of familiarity and innovation.
One standout feature of "5’ology" is the collaboration with renowned artist Ke$ha Bank$ on the track "Pizza Castle," a testament to Vintage's ability to seamlessly weave diverse voices into his musical tapestry. Each track on the album, from the pulsating synthesizers of "Sauve" to the hip-hop roots of "Is That a 7 in 5'ology," offers a unique glimpse into Vintage Messiah's artistic vision.
Additional tracks such as "The World 101," "High Bias," "Mango Pineapple," and "Frappachino" further showcase Vintage's mastery of his craft, inviting listeners on a journey through his eclectic sonic universe. With "5’ology," Vintage Messiah invites audiences to explore the depths of his creativity and immerse themselves in a world of musical discovery.
In a world inundated with cookie-cutter music, "5’ology" stands out as a beacon of creativity and originality. Vintage Messiah's willingness to push the envelope and explore new sonic territories is a testament to his dedication to the art form.
Beyond the music itself, the album also serves as a reflection of Vintage Messiah's personal and artistic growth. It represents a culmination of years of hard work, passion, and dedication to his craft. With each track, Vintage invites listeners into his world, offering a glimpse into the inner workings of his creative mind.
As "5’ology" continues to garner acclaim and captivate audiences worldwide, Vintage Messiah remains focused on the future, eager to explore new sonic landscapes and push the boundaries of his artistry even further. With his finger on the pulse of the ever-evolving music scene, Vintage Messiah is poised to leave an indelible mark on the industry for years to come.
While his music continues to push the boundaries of his artistry, you should follow him on his social media channels and music platforms for the latest updates and releases. Join Vintage Messiah on his musical odyssey and experience the magic of "5’ology" today.
ABOUT VINTAGE MESSIAH
Vintage Messiah, born Messiah Henry, embarked on his musical journey in 2017, inspired by the rich tapestry of sounds woven by his familial influences. It was during this time, while collaborating on a demo with his guitar-playing brother and immersing himself in his father's cherished cassette collection, that Vintage's innate musical talents began to blossom.
Equipped with a Yamaha keyboard gifted by his aunt, Vintage delved into the world of production in the late 2000s, laying the groundwork for his future endeavors. However, it wasn't until 2018, when he crossed paths with a fellow producer whose creativity ignited his own, that Vintage's passion truly took flight.
Initially finding his voice as a rapper, Vintage Messiah swiftly transitioned into the realm of production, drawing inspiration from luminaries such as Pi'erre Bourne, J Dilla, and Flying Lotus. His unique approach to sampling—drawing from a diverse array of sources including
video games, TV shows, and movies—sets his sound apart, infusing each composition with a distinctive flair.
Armed with vintage electronic keyboards, a Rodecaster, and a trusty laptop, Vintage Messiah meticulously crafts his sonic tapestries, seamlessly blending elements of hip-hop with a myriad of other genres. While he primarily operates within the confines of his apartment studio, Vintage harbors aspirations of collaboration, eager to explore new sonic frontiers alongside fellow artists and producers.
Under his label, Starsavers Broadcast, Vintage Messiah has cultivated an impressive discography, boasting over six albums to his name. Each release serves as a testament to his unwavering commitment to his craft, showcasing his evolution as an artist and producer.
He stands poised to leave an indelible mark on the ever-evolving landscape of contemporary music.
