TeleVox Simplifies Care Delivery and Improves Patient Outcomes with Enhanced Digital Care Programs

Digital Care Programs Reduce Readmissions and Costs

OMAHA, Neb., April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TeleVox, the industry-leading provider of omnichannel patient relationship management platforms, announces an enhanced Digital Care Programs solution that will help solve the challenges of fragmented communication and inconsistent patient education and guidance for chronic care management.

Digital Care Programs are uniquely designed to address critical industry problem areas including patient education, transitional care, chronic disease management, and health equity by offering automated, proactive guidance that bridges the quality-of-care gap.





“Throughout the year, full time healthcare employees spend more than half of their workweek exclusively on the phone with patients,” said Vik Krishnan, President at TeleVox. “Our Digital Care Programs unleash the power of clinical workflow automation, putting hours back in the day to provide superior patient care and boost efficiency.”

The fully customizable care plan library and user-friendly interface allows for interactive two-way texting, EHR integration, cadenced patient outreach, automated escalation and alerts, and robust analytics. Digital Care Programs also features out-of-the-box care plans, PROMIS questionnaires, and NPS survey to track noted patient performance measures.

TeleVox Digital Care Programs can be tailored to any number of medical events, ranging from colonoscopy pre- and post-op care to new mother programs. They are also ideal for chronic care management, such as COPD, diabetes management, Orthopedics, and filling care gaps for mammograms and other important preventative screenings.

“Managing patient relationships is a critical element in both the success of the patient and the provider, but that doesn’t mean you have to simply hire more staff to spend more hours on the phone,” Krishnan said. “While traditional care programs may allow for one employee to manage around 350 patients, we’ve seen that number grow to around 1,500 patients per employee with TeleVox’s Digital Care Programs.”

About TeleVox

TeleVox is a leading provider of omnichannel digital patient relationship management technology. Our solutions are trusted by more than 7,000 healthcare organizations, including hospitals, health systems, and community health centers, to engage, educate, and empower patients throughout their care journey. Our patient relationship management platform integrates seamlessly with the electronic health record (EHR) to support automated, personalized, two-way interactions with patients. Additionally, our pharmaceutical team partners with life science companies to develop strategic disease state awareness, education, and vaccination reminders, reaching more patients through customized communication. All of these exchanges are made possible via text, virtual assistant, interactive voice response (IVR), email, and postcards. For 30 years, TeleVox has helped preserve care continuity, reduce the operational burden on staff, and drive revenue, making the healthcare communication process easier for everyone. TeleVox is part of West Technology Group, LLC, controlled by affiliates of certain funds managed by Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO).

For more information, please visit www.televox.com.

