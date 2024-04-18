US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Now Urges a Navy Veteran-Person with Lung Cancer anywhere in the USA Who Had Exposure to Asbestos at Work-Navy before 1983 to Call for Direct Access to Lawyers for Compensation

"If you are a Navy Veteran or person with lung cancer and you had heavy-to-extreme exposure to asbestos at work before 1983-please call us about possible significant compensation at 866-714-6466.” — US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

WASHINGTON , DC, USA, April 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, "We are appealing to a US Navy Veteran or a person who has been recently diagnosed with any type of lung cancer to call us anytime at 866-714-6466 about what could be significant financial compensation--if they had heavy exposure to asbestos at work or while in the serving in navy before 1983. We are not talking about people with mesothelioma, we are talking about people with lung cancer who had constant exposure to asbestos at a factory, mill, oil refinery, power plant, public utility, as a skilled tradesman, or again-while serving in the US Navy.

“The possible compensation amounts could vary, but we are potentially talking about tens of thousands, to hundreds of thousands of dollars for lung cancer victims who were exposed to asbestos on a navy ship, or workers exposed to asbestos at a shipyard, a factory, or an industrial workplace. To get assistance with financial compensation please call us at 866-714-6466-so we can explain the compensation process-and suggest specific lawyers to get the compensation job done. https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate wants to emphasize that most US Navy Veterans or people with asbestos exposure lung cancer will never get compensated because they incorrectly assumed only people with mesothelioma qualify for compensation. As the Advocate would like to discuss anytime at 866-714-6466-"In reality-the asbestos trust funds were set up for asbestos exposure lung cancer and mesothelioma-both.

"To qualify for compensation the Navy Veteran or civilian with asbestos exposure lung cancer must be able to prove their exposure to asbestos-and we would like to help-if possible. Navy Veterans will have records so that makes our job easier. Many civilians with asbestos exposure lung cancer will have records as well-as we would like to discuss. If you are a Navy Veteran or person with lung cancer and you had heavy-to-extreme exposure to asbestos at work before 1983-please call us about possible significant compensation at 866-714-6466." https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

High-risk workplaces for asbestos exposure include the US Navy, shipyards, power plants, public utilities, manufacturing factories, chemical plants, oil refineries, mines, smelters, pulp and paper mills, aerospace manufacturing facilities, offshore oil rigs, demolition construction work sites, railroads, automotive manufacturing facilities, or auto brake shops. With lung cancer caused by asbestos exposure the lung cancer may not show up until decades after the exposure. https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware.

However, asbestos exposure lung cancer can happen in any state including California, New York, Texas, Florida, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, Wyoming, Utah, Montana, Idaho, Arizona, Washington, Oregon, or Alaska. https://USNavyLungCancer.Com